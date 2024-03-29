Natalie Jane Shares New Single, “Can I See You Tonight?”

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As the North American leg of her sold-out world tour draws to a close with five West Coast shows, culminating with an April 5 show at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, Natalie Jane unveils her new single, “can i see you tonight?” The infectious song, which already has fans chanting its chorus during her concerts, showcases Natalie's powerful vocals and unique point-of-view as she chronicles the “hurricane déjà vu” of an ex who keeps returning.

“I hate how many people relate to being in a toxic relationship,” says Natalie Jane. “It's an unhealthy cycle, but I thought why sulk in silence when we can all cry and scream together.”

Prior to the single's release, Natalie amassed over 53 million views with her teaser videos and the official sound was used in 10,000 creates. Nominated for the Social Star Award at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards, Natalie was one of the most viewed musical artists on TikTok in the U.S. in 2023, ranking at #2 on “The Hitmakers” year-end list. GRAMMY.com named her as one of the “25 Rising Artists To Watch In 2024.”

Natalie will launch the sold-out European/UK leg of the Where Am I? Again Tour on April 22 in Zurich. Details are available HERE. Her upcoming summer festival performances include Lollapalooza in Chicago and Berlin. At 19, she has already attained over 500 million combined global streams across all of her songs. The New Jersey-raised, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter released her debut EP, Where Am I?, in late 2024 via Capitol Music Group / 10K Projects. The EP includes such hits as “AVA,” “Seven,” “Mentally Cheating,” “Do or Die” and “Intrusive Thoughts.”

PopFiltr said, “‘Where Am I' unfolds as a musical diary of a young heart navigating a heartbreak, with Jane's emotive voice and introspective lyrics painting a vivid narrative of love's highs and lows.” Popdust hailed her as “The Powerhouse Vocalist You Should Know.” Euphoria. Magazine observed, “[The] starlet has the world in the palm of her hand; and at the precipice of her inevitable superstardom, we're watching her shape into one of the industry's most potent voices in real time.

Natalie Jane – Tour Dates

North America

3/29 Seattle, WA The Vera Project

3/30 Vancouver, BC Fortune Sound Club

3/31 Portland, OR Holocene

4/2 San Francisco, CA Brick & Mortar

4/5 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy

8/1 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza Chicago

Europe/UK

4/22 Zurich, Switzerland Mascotte

4/24 Milan, Italy Santeria Toscana 31

4/25 Vienna, Austria Arena Wien

4/28 Warsaw, Poland Niebo

4/29 Berlin, Germany Metropol

5/1 Copenhagen, Denmark Pumpehuset

5/3 Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset Klubben

5/5 Oslo, Norway Vulkan Arena

5/7 Hamburg, Germany KENT Club

5/8 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg Max

5/10 Cologne, Germany Kantine

5/11 Berlin, Germany 2024 Berlin E-Prix

5/12 London, UK Heaven

5/13 Manchester, UK Club Academy

5/15 Glasgow, UK King Tuts's Wah Wah Hut

5/16 Dublin, Ireland Green Room

9/7-8 Berlin, Germany Lollapalooza Berlin

Photo Credit: BAETH