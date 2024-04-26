Fend Off Your 'Bad Thoughts' With Rachel Platten in New Song

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emmy Award-winning multi-platinum artist, singer, songwriter Rachel Platten helps us deal with our internal demons with her poignant song “Bad Thoughts” – offering solace and empowerment through her gorgeous melodies and inspirational lyrics.

This song was borne from Rachel’s personal struggle with panic attacks, anxiety and depression - the guided breathwork interspersed between the choruses serves as gentle reminder to remain grounded and to find your breath.

Rachel on Bad Thoughts: “I wrote Bad Thoughts during an intense struggle with post-partum depression. When the darkness seemed all-encompassing and the battle with my thoughts became too much, songwriting was a form of medicine that helped me find my way back to myself….this song, in particular, was a lifeline. The guided breathwork cues that weave throughout the song are a small example of the life-saving tools that saved me during the scariest moments when I didn’t recognize myself. The choruses are a declaration that no matter how brutal my mind could be, there was still a part of me that was bigger than all of that noise, bigger than the bad thoughts, and accessing that part would be my guiding light out of the darkness. My wish is that this song may be that light for others.”

Rachel will be playing a candlelight show at St Ann’s Church in New York on Thursday, May 30 and a second Los Angeles show has been added for Tuesday, May 14 at The Sun Rose. Rachel recently performed a show at Brooklyn’s King Theater (for Women’s History Month for Audacy with Meghan Trainor, Kelsea Ballerini, and others) and received not one but two standing ovations – one was for “Bad Thoughts.”

Rachel’s 2023 single “Girls,” which marked Platten’s first new music since 2017, is now #9 at AC Radio. The song has been a top 10 Gainer for 12 weeks in a row at radio. At Spotify alone, “Girls” has been added to over 188,000 personal playlists.

When the world first met Rachel Platten, it came in the form of a proclamation of self: “Fight Song” became a global sensation, an inescapable battle cry that’s now been streamed more than a billion times and is as inextricable to modern pop culture as any one song could be. An artist as textured and rich as you’ll ever find, Rachel has spent the years since “Fight Song” building a foundation upon which she’s growing a powerful artistic legacy. What sets her apart is not just her captivating performances, but her significant role in the creative process – she is a performer, songwriter and producer on this record. “Bad Thoughts,” “Mercy” and “Girls” will appear on Platten’s forthcoming album, due out later this year on her own Violet Records.

Photo credit: Jess Lynn Hess

Play Broadway Games