Nashville Singer-Songwriter April Kry Releases Sophomore Album KRYSALIS

"Tiny girl with a big voice" April Kry has releassed her new full-length concept album, Krysalis. The soulful, pop melodies and vulnerable lyrics leave you wanting more. Krysalis is available now on all streaming & download platforms.

"This body of work was written over a period of 2+ years. It was a transformative chapter of my life where I was forced to look at myself in the mirror and reflect on why I chose to create in the first place. Recording this album while pregnant, and in a global pandemic was challenging, but worth it. In these songs, you will hear moments of self-reflection, extreme highs and lows, and everything in between. Creating life, celebrating love, and examining my time in the music industry. I've learned that using my voice to inspire is more important than approval. No one ever talks about the season of growth the caterpillar needs to go through in order to become the butterfly. You don't know who you are or where you are going. This is the Chrysalis growing stage. and this is the story of my Krysalis." - April Kry

The record is a follow-up to her 2018 EP, Sink Or Swim which received national acclaim with songs from the EP landing a spot on the Music Row Country Breakout charts, with plays on numerous radio stations across the country, over 4 million streams across platforms, including a coveted rotation on Radio Disney Country. Her newest album explores the growing stages of life with themes of empowerment and self-reflection.

Since Kry moved to Nashville to pursue music in 2011, her artistic growth is remarkable as she melds seamlessly through multiple genres and confidently finds her voice. She has been fortunate enough to write and work with Grammy award-winning songwriters and collaborate with some amazing talent including Nick Jonas and industry veteran, Phil Ramone. Kry pulls in heavy hitters on her new album, like Joshua Gleave (Chris Young, The Swon Brothers) and 9AM Music (Leon Bridges, Celine Dion). Talent and fans alike are drawn to Kry's meaningful lyrics and soulful, strong, effortless tone.

Produced by 9 AM, Joshua Gleave, Blane Mitchell, with vocals recorded in Nashville, TN.

