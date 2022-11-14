Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nas Announces February Show at Madison Square Garden

Tickets for the February 24, 2023 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10:00AM.

Nov. 14, 2022  

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Live Nation announced today that Grammy Award winning rap legend, Nas, will perform at Madison Square Garden on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00PM - marking the icon's first headline show at The World's Most Famous Arena. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10:00AM.

Nas (Nasir Jones) first reached an international audience when his track "Halftime" was tapped by producer MC Serch as the opening cut on 1992's Zebrahead movie soundtrack. Signed to Columbia Records, Illmatic, the first full-length album by poet and rhyme-master Nas arrived in 1994. The RIAA platinum hip-hop landmark featured "It Ain't Hard To Tell," "The World Is Yours," and "One." 1996 brought the breakthrough double-platinum It Was Written, with his first major crossover singles "Street Dreams" and "If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)."

Success continued with the double-platinum I Am in 1999 (again #1 pop and #1 R&B), with the chart singles "Nas Is Like," "Hate Me Now" (featuring Puff Daddy), and "You Won't See Me Tonight" (featuring Aaliyah). Subsequent albums including Nastradamus in 1999, Stillmatic, in 2001, God's Son in 2002, Street's Disciple in 2004 and his 2012 album, Life Is Good, all received numerous RIAA certifications.

Nas also released his new album 'King's Disease III' via Mass Appeal, the third installment of Nas' Grammy Award winning 'King's Disease' series. Both the first and second 'King's Disease' albums were nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, with Nas receiving his first ever Grammy Award for 'King's Disease' in 2020. 'King's Disease II', released in 2021, was also produced by Nas and Hit-Boy and featured collaborations with Eminem, EPMD, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Hit-Boy & more.

Chase cardholders will have advance access to tickets for Nas' upcoming MSG show from Tuesday, November 15 at 10:00AM ET through Thursday, November 17 at 10:00PM ET via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the February 24, 2023 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10:00AM here. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, November 19 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.



Kim Petras has received her first GRAMMY nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Unholy” – her #1 global smash hit with Sam Smith, which she also co-wrote. The chart-topping song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Billboard Global 200, the worldwide charts on Spotify and Apple Music, and the UK Official Singles Chart.
Michaela Anne unwraps her holiday collection with the release of Happy Xmas, a four-song EP. Recorded at her home studio, the set features beloved holiday classics and traditional songs, including John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Wham’s “Last Christmas,” and Joni Mitchell’s “River.”
New Orleans-native & GRAMMY-award winning R&B powerhouse Lucky Daye announces the deluxe version of his critically acclaimed & GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album Candydrip, will be released December 9th via Keep Cool/RCA Records. Daye received five nominations for the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards.
The London-born, Maryland-raised, Brooklyn-based DJ, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist - aka Ibe Soliman - continues to build on the well-deserved acclaim from his 2021 debut LP, “PINK,” as well as a slew of standalone singles and collaborations with the likes of Shabazz Palaces, Jarv Dee, and Stas THEE Boss.

