Naomi Sharon Announces 'Obsidian' Tour

Today, Naomi brings her singular voice to the COLORS studios to perform her celestial single “Nothing Sweeter.”

Jan. 29, 2024

Last week, Naomi Sharon announced her first headline tour which will kick off in March in West Hollywood. Her tour will canvas North America and end in Naomi's home country of The Netherlands. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

Obsidian Live will showcase Naomi's otherworldly live vocals as she performs her debut album Obsidian for the first time. Listen to Obsidian HERE.

Today, Naomi brings her singular voice to the COLORS studios to perform her celestial single “Nothing Sweeter.”

"Nothing Sweeter" is a testament to Naomi Sharon's versatility as an artist. The track is a harmonious fusion of soul and contemporary elements, creating a soundscape that is both timeless and modern. Naomi Sharon's distinctive voice takes center stage; a stripped back offering that showcases her incredible vocal ability and skill. Listen to “Nothing Sweeter” HERE.

On "Nothing Sweeter,” Naomi shared:
"Nothing Sweeter" is a vulnerable song that captures the fragility of falling in love. There's an indescribable magic in the first kiss with the one you love. Regardless of what follows, that initial kiss remains unmatched and unforgettable.

See below for full tour routing.

Obsidian Tour Routing:

March 22 – West Hollywood, CA – The Peppermint Club

March 26 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby's All Right

March 28 – Toronto, ON – The Drake Underground

April 2 – Berlin, GER – Kantine am Berghain

April 6 – Paris, FR – POPUP!

April 9 – London, UK – The Lower Third

April 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Tolhuistuin

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from Naomi Sharon.




