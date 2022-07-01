Naomi Alligator Releases New Album 'Double Knot'

Naomi Alligator, the musical alter ego of Los Angeles-based songwriter and multi-media artist Corrinne James, has released her new album Double Knot today via Carpark Records.

The album finds James wrestling with monolithic themes such as loneliness and yearning with an uncommon earnestness, as showcased by the album's singles "Seasick," "Blue For You," and "Don't Get It," which all were accompanied by self-directed videos featuring James' signature original animations.

Naomi Alligator will also be playing hometown record release shows in Los Angeles, CA at Heavy Manners Library in July with Emily Yacina, Cryogeyser, Castle Pasture and Glenrock.

Naomi Alligator grew up on a river. The river was too polluted to swim in so instead of swimming, she spent much of her youth sitting beside it. She would read there, get drunk there, kiss her crushes there, etc... Her parents were antique dealers who filled the house with objects that had been living for thousands of years. The plants from the river would break through the windows and grow onto the antiques.

Naomi Alligator is the musical project created by Corrinne James. Corrinne created the project while she was sophomore at The University of Virginia. Tired of the obsession to make her visual art "perfect," she found catharsis in writing songs. She bought a four-track with an art grant she received from UVa and took it to an art residency hosted at Mountain Lake Biological Station in the Appalachian Mountains.

Corrinne, struggling with obsessive feelings of guilt while at this residency, wrote songs in effort to appease the thoughts. She created a collection of songs titled, Naomi and The Dagger. After the residency ended, she returned to her house in Virginia. The air conditioner in her room did not work, so long summer nights felt somewhat psychedelic. They felt especially psychedelic when the ivy outside would enter her house by breaking through the windowpane, creating a bridge that connected the outdoor ants to her ceiling.

Living in Virginia was both magnificent and depressing for those reasons. Corrinne continued to make music there (and Philly for eight months) until she decided to move to Los Angeles in June 2021. Outrunning her OCD, she's been able to focus on animating and appreciating a new place. She wants her music to feel both personal and vast, like you are sitting with your best friend while looking up at a bunch of trees. Her music consists of warm guitar strums, raw harmonies, and airy bells in effort to take you to that place. Her visual art practice, hand-drawn transformative animations and satirical videos, is actively informed by her music.

The world in which Corrinne/Naomi is creating is continually forming. It's made of myth, heroes, villains, forests, sound and drawings. She is excited to keep making work, and especially excited to share her album, Double Knot.

Listen to the new album here: