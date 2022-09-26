Nancy Wilson Releases Tribute Song for Taylor Hawkins

On the eve of the Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, Heart co-founder NANCY WILSON releases "Amigo Amiga" the tribute song she wrote for her friend, Taylor, a few days after his passing. The song and new lyric video, featuring Nancy, premiered today on Consequence. All proceeds from the release of the single will benefit MusiCares.

At the request of the Foo Fighters, Nancy will perform an iconic Heart song at the Tribute concert tomorrow, September 27th, alongside other luminaries as they salute the life of one of the most beloved rock drummers.

Nancy explains the meaning of the song, "The night we heard about losing Taylor I started writing the song. I heard myself in tears saying 'too soon too soon' which became a refrain in the song. I spent quite a few sleepless nights trying to express it all. He was a wonderful friend and we always had funny pet names for each other like Amigo and Amiga as well as Luv and Dahling. I sang on his great solo album Get the Money at his home studio and later he returned the favor and played drums on my solo album.

It is such a painful loss - but it also feels like Taylor has galvanized and re-energized Rock and Roll with so many of his musician friends and fans coming together - it's a new renaissance Taylor and the Foo family have gifted us all."

With her band Heart, Nancy Wilson has recorded 16 albums, sold over 35 million albums worldwide and has four Grammy nominations. Her first EVER solo album, You and Me was released on May 7, 2021 via Carry On Music. The album is a mix of covers and originals including "Party at the Angel Ballroom" which featured a superstar backing band, including Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses and Taylor Hawkins who Nancy had become great friends with over the years.