Nahko And Medicine For The People Announces New Album TAKE YOUR POWER BACK

Nahko And Medicine For The People have released their self-reflective new single 'Twisted', the newest song from their forthcoming album Take Your Power Back, out 15th May on Medicine Tribe Records/SideOneDummy Records.



Billboard called the song a "self-love anthem", saying "'Twisted' unwraps frontman Nahko's constant yearning to find love in others before coming to the conclusion that love starts with himself."



In keeping with Nahko's tradition of releasing music to coincide with the lunar calendar, 'Twisted' arrives ahead of the new moon in Pisces and Mercury in retrograde. "Even though a lot of us typically are holding on by the seat of our pants during this time, it truly is a time of deepening and an opportunity for us to courageously swim through the depths of our consciousness and face our shadows," says Nahko.



Fitting to this theme, Nahko strives for growth and faces the challenges that come from self-forgiveness on 'Twisted.' "You are no exception, you've got to love yourself", he sings.



"After spending so much time helping others find love for themselves, I realized my own well was empty", Nahko told Billboard. "The idea of how twisted I had gotten my truths came to me one night and I penned the chorus right then and there. That truth and journey is to love oneself, your whole self, for all that you are and all that you are not."



'Twisted' follows the previous album singles 'Lifeguard', 'Slow Down', and 'Garden', which have earned praise from Paste, Relix and American Songwriter. 'Garden' landed on multiple New Music Friday playlists the week it arrived, as well as Spotify's 'Renegade Folk' and Apple Music's 'Alt - Hot Tracks' playlists.



Recorded in Los Angeles and executive produced by cut&dry and Dan Fratoni, Take Your Power Back grapples with grief, trauma, reconciliation, self-love and acceptance, fusing conscious folk-rock with alternative R&B production to create a genre-bending body of sound.



In 2019, Nahko And Medicine For The People sold out major venues, including Red Rocks Amphitheatre and various other venues within their 100+ date domestic and international tour, and they performed at notable festivals around the world, including Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Lockn', Byron Bay Blues Festival, and more.



The band will tour extensively in 2020, including performances at Lollapalooza Chile and Forecastle Festival, with a headline showcase performance at South by Southwest in Austin, TX on Saturday, March 21st. Nahko will travel to the UK and Europe in May to play select solo headline shows promoting the band's forthcoming album and will return with the band for a full headline tour later in 2020.

2020 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

Tue May 5 - Koln, DE - Artheater

Wed May 6 - London, UK - Bush Hall

Mon May 11 - Stockholm, SE - Nalen

Photo Credit: Donté Maurice





