Nadia Tehran Unveils 'Down'

Iranian-Swedish musician and multi-disciplinary artist Nadia Tehran premieres a new interpretation of her song "Down" today from labelmate and producer Merely-listen below.

The new version is taken from Tehran's forthcoming Dozakh: All Lovers Hell (Expanded) that is due out September 9 on YEAR0001-pre-save here and revisit the album here.

Since its release, Dozakh has garnered international acclaim, receiving a nomination for the 2020 Nordic Music Prize and widespread critical praise. Tehran was also the recipient of Composer of the Year at the Swedish Manifest Awards.

Now based in Copenhagen and one year removed from the release, Tehran's Expanded version of her debut album will feature new visuals, demos, remixes and more; a testament to Tehran's inner creative circle which consists of a community of producers, directors and musicians from around the world.

Revisit the recently released visuals for "Jet" featuring Coucou Chloe and the "AFA Poem" animation.

Dozakh's online and visual expansion, Inherited Void, is also live now, showcasing the multimedia art show curated by Tehran that debuted last year at Stockholm's Gallery Steinsland Berliner. The exhibition celebrates the work of Tehran's peers who are connected as first generation artists of the Middle East diaspora-experience HERE.

Nadia Tehran grew up an atheist in a Muslim household, in the small Christian town of Jonkoping, Sweden. Her parents immigrated from Iran following the 1970 Revolution, and her father served on the frontline of the Iran-Iraq War. Tehran's art reflects on her family history and the lasting effects of war; her father's voice opens Dozakh, as he re-tells a terrifying battle he and his troops endured. Propelled by these stories, Tehran's desire for radical expression and activism began as early as 12-years-old, when she was singing in the only punk band in her small town, and continues to permeate through her work today.

As both an artist and a citizen of the world, Tehran's existence is a multifaceted one. She embodies countless roles as a creator, including singer, songwriter, performer, rapper, film producer, video director, painter and art director. Tehran expresses not only through her music, but through every fibre of her being. Her creative prowess is evident in the details of her largely self-produced videos and artwork-the ornate set design, her hand-woven hair, make-up virtuosity and deconstructed handmade wardrobe, which ranges from vintage punk to haute glam to reinterpreted traditional Persian textiles. For Tehran, documentary and editorial are the same thing-all of it is the real her.

Listen to "Down" here:

