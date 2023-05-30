Nachtbraker Announces New Self-Released EP 'Dondoni' Featuring a Paolo Mosca Remix

The EP will be released on June 30.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 4 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Fresh off the critically acclaimed “Capichone EP” on Peach Discs, Nachtbraker takes us on a blazing journey! The tight drum patterns, vigorous and heartwarming pads, bolstered with his signature bass lines, will have you reminiscing on 90’s Dutch House Music.

In the driver’s seat, anthemic title track “Dondoni” gears up with a vivacious synth pad and galvanic bass line whilst, in the passenger seat, “Barkuchi Fus" goes full throttle on multi-layered melodies and pads. In the back seat we find the original mix of “Don’t Worry” with a cleverly alternating arrangement and intricate sound design.

Rounding out the package, you’ll find Treviso (IT) based Slow Life affiliate Paolo Mosca flips “Don’t Worry” into an epic feast of arpeggios and melodies on some nifty and steadfast drum work.

Listen here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

Members of Alkaline Trio, Against Me!, AFI, and More Form Lektron Photo
Members of Alkaline Trio, Against Me!, AFI, and More Form Lektron

Lektron, a new garage punk outfit led by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba, today released their debut two-song single via Asian Man Records. Both tracks – “Dirty Jacks” and “She’s a War” – are now available on major streaming platforms, and fans can pre-order the vinyl, which is expected to ship by end of June.

NICK MASONS SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS Sets Australian Tour Dates Photo
NICK MASON'S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS Sets Australian Tour Dates

NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS features Mason alongside Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp, former Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken, all of whom bring fresh intensity and power to a selection of songs from the iconic band’s halcyon formative years. 

Claud Releases New Songs Wet & Crumbs Photo
Claud Releases New Songs 'Wet' & 'Crumbs'

Claud has released two new songs “Wet” and “Crumbs.” Both tracks will appear on their eagerly awaited sophomore album, Supermodels. The two new tracks give listeners a glimpse into the dynamic scope of Supermodels. “Crumbs” is a stripped back and nostalgic track detailing the little things we do for love, while “Wet” is upbeat and fiery.

Royal Blood Announce Extensive U.S. Tour in Support of New Album Photo
Royal Blood Announce Extensive U.S. Tour in Support of New Album

In the wake of last week’s new album and single announcement, the mighty Royal Blood reveal an extensive US tour in support of their forthcoming album Back To The Water Below. Spotify pre-sale begins tomorrow, May 31 at 10:00AM local time. Venue pre-sales begin on June 1 at 10:00AM local time. Check out tour dates!


From This Author - Michael Major

Video: Jake Owen Kickstarts Summer With 'On The Boat Again' on ABC's Good Morning AmericaVideo: Jake Owen Kickstarts Summer With 'On The Boat Again' on ABC's Good Morning America
Autumn Rowe & Kizzo to Compose Songs for New MusicalAutumn Rowe & Kizzo to Compose Songs for New Musical
Big Boss Vette Drops New Singles 'Ion Need' & 'Karma'Big Boss Vette Drops New Singles 'Ion Need' & 'Karma'
44th Annual Telly Awards Winners Announced44th Annual Telly Awards Winners Announced

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD