Nachtbraker Announces New Self-Released EP 'Dondoni' Featuring a Paolo Mosca Remix

Fresh off the critically acclaimed “Capichone EP” on Peach Discs, Nachtbraker takes us on a blazing journey! The tight drum patterns, vigorous and heartwarming pads, bolstered with his signature bass lines, will have you reminiscing on 90’s Dutch House Music.

In the driver’s seat, anthemic title track “Dondoni” gears up with a vivacious synth pad and galvanic bass line whilst, in the passenger seat, “Barkuchi Fus" goes full throttle on multi-layered melodies and pads. In the back seat we find the original mix of “Don’t Worry” with a cleverly alternating arrangement and intricate sound design.

Rounding out the package, you’ll find Treviso (IT) based Slow Life affiliate Paolo Mosca flips “Don’t Worry” into an epic feast of arpeggios and melodies on some nifty and steadfast drum work.

Listen here: