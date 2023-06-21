NYMPHLORD Announces Debut EP & Shares First Single 'Bougainvillea'

Raised in the wooded foothills of Northern California, Nymphlord bubbled up from a unique brew of 90's alt rock, misty bush-whacked trail walks, Britney Spears crop tops, dog bites turned scars, and dust-covered pom poms. Today she is announcing her debut EP Mothers Cry And Then We Die. which is out on August 25th on Lauren Records. Five action packed songs of folk-and-pop-rooted-indie-rock at their finest.

Nymphlord is also releasing a new song titled “Bougainvillea” to celebrate the EP’s announcement. She tells us “I wrote this song on a plane out of LA, humming to myself in the window seat (a little before moving there). I was honestly a little nervous about the move so I guess I coped with that by making a counterintuitively upbeat song.

It’s nothing deep, just a fun and dumb self-prescribed antidote to my own nerves and judgements. I tried to keep that energy alive in the recording process as well, channeling the Japanese band Chai (who I love) while stacking layers of Beach Boys and Grimes inspired background vocals in every chorus.”

The EP will also feature her debut single “Stinks 4 Lyfe” a song which has already caught the attention of fans and playlisters alike. An Adrienne Lenker-esk vocal but rooted in indie-influenced grunge. It’s a 90’s anthem made for our times.

A singer-songwriter and producer, Nymphlord developed her grating but ethereal sound by trying to reverse engineer otherworldly (and pricey) plugins on her bedroom floor while plucking an acoustic guitar.Influenced by whisper-in-your-ear punk performances combined with an unshakeable love of top 40 radio, the Nymphlord sound is angsty, ethereal, hopeful, and dissonant.

Danceable, even when the lyrics are low and the mic is too close. Persistently intimate, acoustic strums morph into cavernous electric screams and feminist themes are explored through the lens of little moments both romantic and platonic.

Photo Credit: Austin Alphonse