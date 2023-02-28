NY Hyperpop Producer Sadie Collabs With Wet (Joe Valley) On 'Tides'

Last June, sadie released her debut EP Nowhere to critical acclaim, featured and praised by The New York Times, Fader, Stereogum, Gorilla vs. Bear, and Nylon, and she was subsequently named "Best New Artist" by Pigeons and Planes.

Today she shares "Tides," the title track off her second EP, co-produced by Joe Valle from Wet out April 7. The video, directed by Nancy Kote, features sadie roaming an empty Atlantic City boardwalk and beach in the middle of winter.

The weather was magical, we just wandered around all day. We ended up getting kicked out of the casino for filming, and went into an arcade in the House of Blues -- which ended up being an amazing place to film, there was barely anyone in there it was very eerie.

sadie on "Tides" - While I was writing Tides I was thinking a lot about impermanence, and the ebb & flow of things: relationships, feelings, the passing of time.

sadie is the moniker of Brooklyn-based producer and songwriter Anna Schwab. sadie's melancholic pop songs are filled with catchy autotune hooks that float above her spacious production. Drawing from elements of hyperpop, her songs are speckled with bright, plucky synths, and distorted basses.

Classically trained on the piano from the age of 5, sadie began using Ableton to experiment with production in her last year of college, heavily influenced by the compilations and releases from the UK collective PC Music. Inspired most by those pushing the boundaries of pop, her biggest influences range from the likes of Charli XCX, AG Cook, SOPHIE, Bladee, Bjork, and Kate Bush.

Watch the new music video here: