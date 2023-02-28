Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NY Hyperpop Producer Sadie Collabs With Wet (Joe Valley) On 'Tides'

NY Hyperpop Producer Sadie Collabs With Wet (Joe Valley) On 'Tides'

The track is off her second EP, co-produced by Joe Valle from Wet out April 7.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Last June, sadie released her debut EP Nowhere to critical acclaim, featured and praised by The New York Times, Fader, Stereogum, Gorilla vs. Bear, and Nylon, and she was subsequently named "Best New Artist" by Pigeons and Planes.

Today she shares "Tides," the title track off her second EP, co-produced by Joe Valle from Wet out April 7. The video, directed by Nancy Kote, features sadie roaming an empty Atlantic City boardwalk and beach in the middle of winter.

The weather was magical, we just wandered around all day. We ended up getting kicked out of the casino for filming, and went into an arcade in the House of Blues -- which ended up being an amazing place to film, there was barely anyone in there it was very eerie.

sadie on "Tides" - While I was writing Tides I was thinking a lot about impermanence, and the ebb & flow of things: relationships, feelings, the passing of time.

sadie is the moniker of Brooklyn-based producer and songwriter Anna Schwab. sadie's melancholic pop songs are filled with catchy autotune hooks that float above her spacious production. Drawing from elements of hyperpop, her songs are speckled with bright, plucky synths, and distorted basses.

Classically trained on the piano from the age of 5, sadie began using Ableton to experiment with production in her last year of college, heavily influenced by the compilations and releases from the UK collective PC Music. Inspired most by those pushing the boundaries of pop, her biggest influences range from the likes of Charli XCX, AG Cook, SOPHIE, Bladee, Bjork, and Kate Bush.

Watch the new music video here:



VIDEO: The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video for I Guess Its Love? Photo
VIDEO: The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video for 'I Guess It's Love?'
Singer/songwriter & rapper The Kid LAROI has dropped the video for his latest single 'I GUESS IT'S LOVE?'. The melodious rap song produced by FnZ- first previewed in The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams Fortnite Island Experience - shows LAROI's range as a musician and artist with influences across multiple genres.
Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatras Classic, “Luck Be A Lady” Photo
Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatra's Classic, “Luck Be A Lady”
Kane Kalas is a modern day Renaissance man. In addition to being a professional poker player, Kane has had tremendous success as a cryptocurrency and stock market investor, and is known for singing the Star Spangled Banner and God Bless America at Philadelphia Phillies games, including at last season's World Series. He recently dropped a new single; a swinging cover of Sinatra's hit, 'Luck Be a Lady.'
NUBS Of Odd Squad Family To Release Single And Video For “Born Like This” Ft. Photo
NUBS Of Odd Squad Family To Release Single And Video For “Born Like This” Ft. Blind Fury
Hip hop artist NUBS, an acronym for Normally Underestimated By Sight (A.K.A. Colin White) is proud to announce his newest single 'Born Like This' Featuring Blind Fury! The new single is out now and dropped ahead of his solo debut LP titled ABLED.
VIDEO: Berlins Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW Shows Photo
VIDEO: Berlin's Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW Shows
Mynolia has announced two SXSW dates and released live sessions of two of her songs, the title track “All Things Heavy,” and “The Bear & Shell.” Like Weyes Blood, Mynolia’s music is both personally and globally invested. Her lyrics bring out a universal vulnerability, such as in “White Noise.”

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Berlin's Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW ShowsVIDEO: Berlin's Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW Shows
February 27, 2023

Mynolia has announced two SXSW dates and released live sessions of two of her songs, the title track “All Things Heavy,” and “The Bear & Shell.” Like Weyes Blood, Mynolia’s music is both personally and globally invested. Her lyrics bring out a universal vulnerability, such as in “White Noise.”
American Black Film Festival Producers to Launch a New Comedy EventAmerican Black Film Festival Producers to Launch a New Comedy Event
February 27, 2023

ABFF Ventures LLC has announced the launch of Because They’re Funny (BTF) Comedy Festival, a three-day event showcasing comedic talent within BIPOC communities. A spinoff of the American Black Film Festival, BTF will propel a new generation of stand-up comedians to stardom and showcase content in the comedy genre.
Weezer Announce 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour DatesWeezer Announce 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour Dates
February 27, 2023

Introducing (*drum roll please*)… Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! A 30-city run of Weezer shows, Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! pairs the alt legends with alternating support from iconic bands of the last fifteen years as well as the coolest up-and-comers: Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, Spoon and White Reaper.
Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with 'Bad Man'Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with 'Bad Man'
February 27, 2023

The chart-topping track follows in the footsteps of the band’s 16th #1 Rock Radio single “Hey You,” which are both featured on their eighth studio album Divisive. The album debuted at #1 across multiple charts, including Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Digital Albums Chart upon its release last fall.
Swim Camp Drops Album 'Steel Country' on Julia's WarSwim Camp Drops Album 'Steel Country' on Julia's War
February 27, 2023

Preceded by several singles, the vast array of genres folded into Steel Country speaks to the visionary nature of Morris’ songwriting. On “Dougie (For Sharyl)” he draws you in with a memorable chorus of thrashing garage rock guitars. Its lyrics paint a picture of the joys and turmoils inherent in a toxic friendship, and the places they lead you.
share