NXTGEN Release New Single 'Sucka 4 Love'

From The Voice UK, trio NXTGEN, comprised of Cian Gleeson, Joel Healey and Sonny Hardman, has released their newest single "Sucka 4 Love," produced by their Grammy Award-winning mentor and Black Eyed Peas frontrunner will.i.am. The new track, inspired by Tupac's "Do For Love," follows the trio's previous 2019 releases "Embrace," "Rewind," and "I Don't Know How To Dance," all produced by will, and released via iamMedia/eOne.

Listen below!

Speaking on their newest single, Cian tells Celebmix, "We wrote the new song 'Sucka 4 Love' in London a couple of months ago. This one is more hip-hop inspired; it's got a very distinctive beat in the chorus that will catch on very quickly."

Sonny adds, "When we started writing about this we were actually talking about who influenced us and who we liked as artists. Joel said Justin Bieber, Cian said Michael Jackson, and I like Tupac. And will actually likes old hip-hop so we were talking about songs like that and one of my favourite songs by him is 'Do For Love,' in that song there is a lyric 'I'm a sucker for love,' we were chanting and singing this lyric over a beat that will already had and it really caught on. It's quite happy in a way."

In the accompanying visual, shot on an unusually overcasting day in the moody, atmospheric Los Angeles hills, the trio is seen walking around the mountainous and desert-like area, lost, trying to escape the feeling of being stuck; seemingly symbolizing their being lost in love. By video end, each eventually grab their bearings and begin running towards and finding their love interests.





