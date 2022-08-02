Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NUFFER Releases New Single 'Deadbeat'

NUFFER Releases New Single 'Deadbeat'

“Deadbeat” will appear on NUFFER’s upcoming project A-OK, slated to be released on August 16.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 2, 2022  

As a certified critic of California and of himself, guitarist and vocalist NUFFER releases the second single off of his upcoming debut EP, "Deadbeat." In his signature, modernized version of early-2000s alternative, this single goes out to everyone who can't seem to shake their hometown, no matter how hard they try to get away. "Deadbeat" will appear on NUFFER's upcoming project A-OK, slated to be released on August 16.

"Growing up in California, I used to drive around to the early 2000s rock anthems on the radio and wanted to pay tribute to those songs that defined my childhood," says NUFFER on today's release, "'Deadbeat' is a take on the classic hometown anthem. It's a love letter to San Diego while simultaneously grappling with my own anxieties of feeling like a deadbeat still living in my hometown."

"Deadbeat" also arrives today alongside an official video directed by Adam Linssen. Playing up the classic California stereotypes, from the touristy sight seeing destinations, to the malaise of trying to glamorize the uber-mundane, NUFFER tows the line between feeling trapped and ready to break out of his hometown.

On the video, NUFFER said, "Spending a few years in New York coming from the West Coast, I realized there are so many unique things specific to California that don't necessarily translate to people from other states.

Playing off this idea, the concept behind the 'Deadbeat' music video was to create a series of inside jokes about California culture. I compiled tropes from San Diego and Los Angeles to satirize some of the landmarks and stereotypes of these cities, even going as for to grow my hair into a mullet for the full 'SoCal Look.'"

NUFFER kicked off this new artistic era with last month's release of the dissonant and supercharged "Big Brain." A first taste of what to expect off of his debut project, the single was met with a wave of excitement from fans who have followed his previous work and new listeners alike.

On August 16, NUFFER will unveil his debut EP titled A-OK. The tongue-in-cheek project is a brazen commentary on the state of music today. In a world of three-chord songs-of-the-Summer, NUFFER borrows the earworm elements of these hits and adds them to his experimental, technical knowledge of how to manipulate sound. A-OK holds a lens to masochism and self-depreciation, while trying to shake the concept that a person has to be one-dimensional.

Bringing his live show to his new home of Los Angeles, NUFFER will be playing at The Paramount on August 9. Presented by AltAngeles, the show will also feature Rain on Fridays, Street Play and My Veronica. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Watch the new music video here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Louis Cole Shares New Video 'Let It Happen'
August 2, 2022

Continuing his mission to create deep feelings through music, Louis is the figurehead of an LA jazz-adjacent scene that includes Genevieve Artadi (with whom Cole co-founded the alt pop / electrofunk band KNOWER in 2009), Sam Gendel, Sam Wilkes, Jacob Mann, Pedro Martins and more. Watch the new music video now!
K Victoria Releases 'Visions- When I Think of You'
August 2, 2022

The artist/ entrepreneur released her new single “Visions-When I Think Of You” to rave reviews. “When I Think Of You,” produced by award winning Canadian music producer Derek Brin, is a heartfelt musical single based on the imagery of several different experiences or occurrences that inspire the emotion of love. 
Jimmie Allen Kicks Off Interactive Concert Series With Verizon & The Coda Collection
August 2, 2022

The free, interactive experience allows viewers to stream a show from five high-definition camera angles via the Verizon Multi-View Experience App for a fun, personalized viewing experience. Viewers can toggle between cameras and re-watch their favorite moments from a different angle. Watch the new video trailer for the tour now!
Potter's Daughter to Release New EP 'Weighted Keys'
August 2, 2022

Potter’s Daughter released their debut album, “The Blind Side,” in August 2018. In 2019 they released two singles; “Blood and Water,” featuring Annie Haslam (Renaissance) as guest artist, and the holiday single, “This Winter’s Child,” which was composed for the “MRR Holiday” album. The EP will be available digitally and on CD.
HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL to Premiere on The Roku Channel in September
August 2, 2022

Roku announced that it will exclusively bring a live capture of the stage adaptation of the hit West End musical “Heathers: The Musical” to The Roku Channel as a Roku Original special. The musical was filmed at The Other Palace, where it started its U.K. journey in 2018. Watch a sneak peek video of the upcoming special now!