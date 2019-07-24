NLE Choppa Drops New Track & Video For SHOTTA FLOW 3

NLE Choppa drops new track and video for SHOTTA FLOW 3. With poise, charisma and cleverness way beyond his years, 16-year-old NLE Choppa burst onto the scene and immediately grabbed our attention and captured our hearts. In just under a year, Choppa has amassed an astonishing 190 million cumulative views on YouTube and has gained a cult following that transcends age and socioeconomic status. His breakout hit "Shotta Flow" has more than 84 million views alone for its raw, true-to-life music video, while the newly released remix featuring Blueface has garnered over 40 million views and counting.

Choppa's first release under the new deal, "Free Youngboy," has already hit 10 million views. A young boss with street-savvy, Choppa and his family grew No Love Entertainment (NLE) from humble beginnings in Memphis to a burgeoning full-fledged imprint with Warner Records. NLE Choppa continues to take 2019 by storm and solidifies his place as the next global superstar.

More new music is on the way. Watch the new video here:





