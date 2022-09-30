Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NERIAH Shares 'Unfinished Business (Acoustic) ft. JC Stewart'

NERIAH is releasing her newest EP How Do I Get Clean on October 14th.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Los Angeles singer-songwriter NERIAH releases the dreamy acoustic version of her recent single "Unfinished Business." Featuring acclaimed artist JC Stewart, the collaborative track channels the same strength as the original all while narrowing in on the softness that is romantic reflection.

Of the track, NERIAH relays that "Sometimes there's no clear reason why it didn't work out. Sometimes there is and someone decides to give up. During a break up it doesn't always end the way we'd want it to. Sometimes two people leave with a lot of unfinished business and no sense of closure. Being able to release a new version as a duet means so much to me. It really helps to tell the story. JC and I are so excited for everyone to hear it."

NERIAH is releasing her newest EP How Do I Get Clean on October 14th. The 8-track offering weaves through heartbreak, resilience, and vulnerable storytelling all to the tune of self-love. Coming off of a slew of stellar singles and surpassing 1 million monthly Spotify listeners, the EP comes along with all the momentum on the singer/songwriter's side.

Taking a step back from the self-flagellation of "Breakup Sex" and "Expiration Date" in favor of gentler recollection and subdued bravado, NERIAH's songwriting ability sharpens with each track. Coming off of the release of her debut EP, This is How The World Made Me, NERIAH is channeling her natural-born need for storytelling by continuing to vulnerably share her innermost thoughts through song.

Prior singles such as "Missing Somebody" premiered on Zane Lowe's World Record show in June and have helped her grace the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds Pop Playlist. Born and raised between Los Angeles and Malibu, NERIAH is no newcomer to the local live music scene, previously headlining Peppermint Club, Badot, Madame Siam, and the Troubadour for a sold out show earlier this summer.

Listen to the new single here:

