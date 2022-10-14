NERIAH Releases Sophomore EP 'How Do I Get Clean?'

Los Angeles singer-songwriter NERIAH has released her sophomore EP "How Do I Get Clean?". The latest collection of songs from NERIAH follows a string of cathartic singles, culminating in a project that details the healing process after heartbreak.

Neriah mentions that "..this EP means a lot to me. I went through a really hard breakup and remember feeling like I was never going to get over him. It felt like an addiction where the highs were so high, but the lows were so low. I remember feeling like I was never gonna find anyone else again and feeling incomplete when we weren't together. Making this project gave me the closure I needed to 'get clean' of the love withdrawals I felt once we ended."

Earlier this week, NERIAH released the final, scathing single "f You Matthew" off the EP co-written by NERIAH, Jeremy Hatcher and Zach Palmer. Despite its seemingly pointed title, NERIAH's latest is a universal anthem where her anger is diffused through sparkling acoustic guitars and distilled into a cathartic sing-along.

Taking a step back from the self-flagellation of "Breakup Sex" and "Unfinished Business" in favor of gentler recollection and subdued bravado, NERIAH's songwriting ability sharpens with each track. Coming off of the release of her debut EP, This is How The World Made Me, NERIAH is channeling her natural-born need for storytelling by continuing to vulnerably share her innermost thoughts through song.

Prior singles such as "Missing Somebody" premiered on Zane Lowe's World Record show in June and have helped her grace the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds Pop Playlist. Born and raised between Los Angeles and Malibu, NERIAH is no newcomer to the local live music scene, previously headlining Peppermint Club, Badot, Madame Siam, and the Troubadour for a sold out show earlier this summer.

Listen to the new single here: