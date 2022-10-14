Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NERIAH Releases Sophomore EP 'How Do I Get Clean?'

NERIAH Releases Sophomore EP 'How Do I Get Clean?'

The new EP is now available on all streaming platforms.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  

Los Angeles singer-songwriter NERIAH has released her sophomore EP "How Do I Get Clean?". The latest collection of songs from NERIAH follows a string of cathartic singles, culminating in a project that details the healing process after heartbreak.

Neriah mentions that "..this EP means a lot to me. I went through a really hard breakup and remember feeling like I was never going to get over him. It felt like an addiction where the highs were so high, but the lows were so low. I remember feeling like I was never gonna find anyone else again and feeling incomplete when we weren't together. Making this project gave me the closure I needed to 'get clean' of the love withdrawals I felt once we ended."

Earlier this week, NERIAH released the final, scathing single "f You Matthew" off the EP co-written by NERIAH, Jeremy Hatcher and Zach Palmer. Despite its seemingly pointed title, NERIAH's latest is a universal anthem where her anger is diffused through sparkling acoustic guitars and distilled into a cathartic sing-along.

Taking a step back from the self-flagellation of "Breakup Sex" and "Unfinished Business" in favor of gentler recollection and subdued bravado, NERIAH's songwriting ability sharpens with each track. Coming off of the release of her debut EP, This is How The World Made Me, NERIAH is channeling her natural-born need for storytelling by continuing to vulnerably share her innermost thoughts through song.

Prior singles such as "Missing Somebody" premiered on Zane Lowe's World Record show in June and have helped her grace the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds Pop Playlist. Born and raised between Los Angeles and Malibu, NERIAH is no newcomer to the local live music scene, previously headlining Peppermint Club, Badot, Madame Siam, and the Troubadour for a sold out show earlier this summer.

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Tiara Thomas Releases New Single 'Don't Talk Back'Tiara Thomas Releases New Single 'Don't Talk Back'
October 13, 2022

“Don’t Talk Back” follows a two-year recording hiatus for Tiara, where she spent her time writing for other artists, including Grammy winners, John Legend, H.E.R, Fat Joe, Wale and many others. Most notably In 2021, Tiara Thomas’ savvy pen game was recognized when she won her first Grammy Award for Song of the Year for co-writing 'I Can't Breathe'.
Food Network & discovery+ Announce Jam-Packed Slate of Brand-New Holiday ProgrammingFood Network & discovery+ Announce Jam-Packed Slate of Brand-New Holiday Programming
October 13, 2022

‘Tis almost the season and Food Network is ready to celebrate with a lineup of festive series and specials for the whole family to enjoy. This holiday season for the first time ever, Bobby Flay and an all-star roster of guests go head-to-head in battles of culinary yuletide and cheer in the six-episode series Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown,
Gaidaa Shares New Single 'Figures'Gaidaa Shares New Single 'Figures'
October 13, 2022

Fresh off winning over audiences as support on Saba’s sold out UK/EU Back Home Tour, Dutch-Sudanese R&B/Soul singer-songwriter Gaidaa – who burst onto the international music scene in 2020 with her widely praised debut EP Overture – makes her triumphant return with the release of upbeat new single “Figures.”
VIDEO: Showtime Drops THE L WORD: GENERATION Q Season Three TrailerVIDEO: Showtime Drops THE L WORD: GENERATION Q Season Three Trailer
October 13, 2022

Packed with surprises and guest stars, including musicians Kehlani and Fletcher, Margaret Cho, Joanna Cassidy and Joey Lauren Adams, season three will feature the return of Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, Jennifer Beals, Jordan Hull, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Leo Sheng, Kate Moennig, Jamie Clayton, and more. Watch the video trailer now!
VIDEO: BBC AMERICA & AMC+ Drop MOOD Series TrailerVIDEO: BBC AMERICA & AMC+ Drop MOOD Series Trailer
October 13, 2022

BBC AMERICA and AMC+ released the trailer for Mood, a new six-part series from actor, writer, and singer-songwriter Nicôle Lecky, based on her critically acclaimed Royal Court play Superhoe. Directed by Dawn Shadforth and Stroma Cairns and produced by Lisa Walters, Mood is written by and stars Nicôle Lecky. Watch the new video trailer now!