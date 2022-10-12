NERIAH Releases New Single 'FUCK YOU MATTHEW' Ahead of EP Release

Los Angeles singer-songwriter NERIAH has released the final, scathing single "f You Matthew" off her upcoming EP co-written by NERIAH, Jeremy Hatcher and Zach Palmer. Despite its seemingly pointed title, NERIAH's latest is a universal anthem where her anger is diffused through sparkling acoustic guitars and distilled into a cathartic sing-along.

Of the track, NERIAH relays that, "f you Matthew is about finally letting yourself move on from a relationship you let consume you for so long. It's a crazy feeling to wake up one morning and realize you're actually over the whole situation."

Taking a step back from the self-flagellation of "Breakup Sex" and "Unfinished Business" in favor of gentler recollection and subdued bravado, NERIAH's songwriting ability sharpens with each song. Coming off of the release of her debut EP, This is How The World Made Me, NERIAH is channeling her natural-born need for storytelling by continuing to vulnerably share her innermost thoughts through song.

Prior singles such as "Missing Somebody" premiered on Zane Lowe's World Record show in June and have helped her grace the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds Pop Playlist. Born and raised between Los Angeles and Malibu, NERIAH is no newcomer to the local live music scene, previously headlining Peppermint Club, Badot, Madame Siam, and the Troubadour for a sold out show earlier this summer.

With a natural knack for storytelling, NERIAH is the Los Angeles native that never holds back. Born and raised in both Brentwood and the beaches of Malibu, the gifted singer/songwriter spent hours telling stories and singing as she drove up and down the coast. Although previously growing a large following for her intimate Youtube vlogs, her vulnerable self-expression began at the age of 5 when she wrote her very first song.

The last few years saw her honing her musical talents as she wrote and produced 3 songs a day, recording her debut EP and an upcoming catalog of originals. Each song NERIAH writes is about something that genuinely happened, sharing a personal diary in hopes listeners can take a page and learn from it. She has now sat as the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds Pop, headlined NextFestLA and The Peppermint Club, and saw a World First premiere on Zane Lowe's World Record show for her previous single "Missing Somebody."

NERIAH currently has over 1 million monthly Spotify listeners, 175k followers on Instagram, AND over 100K Tik Tok fans. She has headlined a sold out show at The Troubadour and will be steadily releasing music throughout the next few months.

