NAILS to Release FEAR BASED LIFE 7-Inch on Closed Casket Activities

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Oxnard, California's NAILS have signed to Closed Casket Activities, marking the occasion with a new 7' release, Fear Based Life. These two songs are a brutal statement of intent and a bridge to the band's fifth full-length LP, due out Summer 2027.

The signing closes the loop on a relationship well over a decade in the making. On making it official, the band says: 'NAILS has been very fortunate to work with great labels. All throughout the band's existence, there's not a bad label that the band have worked with. In fact, they've all been great. A look into the backend of NAILS, I've been working with Justin Louden of Closed Casket Activities since 2011. All NAILS decisions regarding tour decisions, business decisions, all of the behind the scenes stuff.... we conferred with him to help with perspective and insight regarding how we made our moves and executed the vision for NAILS. There hasn't been a more instrumental asset to NAILS than Closed Casket Activities in the past 15 years. Signing a record deal with Closed Casket Activities is the best move for NAILS and we know this is going to serve NAILS the best for the band's needs. We hope you enjoy our new 2 song 'Fear Based Life' release, and we will have our fifth LP out Summer 2027. Thank you for supporting NAILS.'

Fear Based Life pairs two new tracks recorded by Andrew Solis, mastered by Nick Townsend and features cover art by Jef Whitehead (WREST), additional artwork by Cavan Hoover, photography by Duran Levinson, and layout and text by Martin Stuart. On the release itself, the band adds: 'NAILS put these 2 songs together November/December 2025. Writing them was a true collaborative effort between the three of us. We decided to release them as we thought they complimented each other well together. Jef Whitehead aka WREST did an incredible job with the front cover artwork as well as Cavan Hoover with the inner artwork. The photography was done in Berlin, Germany by Duran Levinson. The layout and text was completed by our friend Martin Stuart. It was a great experience putting this release together and working with everyone who collaborated on it including Closed Casket Activities. We hope you enjoy it.'

Fear Based Life is streaming now with a vinyl release on October 9th via Closed Casket Activities. Pre-order the release here.

Tracklist

Dollar Bin Generation

Fear Based Life

Tour Dates

Oct 02 London, UK – New Cross Inn ^$

Oct 03 Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Warehouse ^

Oct 04 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club ^

Oct 05 Manchester, UK – Rebellion ^

Oct 06 Birmingham, UK – Asylum ^

Oct 07 London, UK – Scala ^%

Oct 08 Köln, DE – Essigfabrik ^%

Oct 09 Nijmegen, NL – Soulcrusher

Oct 10 Hanover, DE – Musikzentrum ^

Oct 11 Berlin, DE – Lido ^

$ with Rotten Sound, Invunche, Harrowed

^ with Rotten Sound, Invunche

% with Rotten Sound, Invunche, Wolfbrigade

Photo Credit: Duran Levinson



Photo Credit: Duran Levinson

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...