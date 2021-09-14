My Morning Jacket Release 'Love Love Love' From New Album

My Morning Jacket share the first single from their self-titled ninth studio album. "Love Love Love" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services; a mesmerizing official music video directed by George Mays with animation by Mero premieres today via YouTube. My Morning Jacket arrives via ATO Records at all DSPs and in various physical formats on Friday, October 22.

The new album was first heralded last month by the album's first song, "Regularly Scheduled Programming," available now at all DSPs and streaming services; an official music video - co-directed by James and George Mays.

The band's first new music since 2015's Grammy Award-nominated The Waterfall, My Morning Jacket reaffirms the rarefied magic that's made My Morning Jacket so beloved, embedding every groove with moments of discovery, revelation, and ecstatic catharsis. Produced and engineered by James over two multi-week sessions at Los Angeles, CA's 64 Sound, the album came to life after what looked like a permanent hiatus for the band.

For all its unbridled joy, songs like "Regularly Scheduled Programming" and the otherworldly, album-closing "I Never Could Get Enough" once again reveal My Morning Jacket's hunger for exploring the most nuanced and layered existential questions in song form while simultaneously harnessing the hypnotic intensity of their legendary live show more fully than ever before.

