Musician & Visual Artist Young & Sick Releases New Album BROTHER

Today, Dutch musician and visual artist Young & Sick has released his new album BROTHER via B3SCI Records. The album is available for streaming everywhere now here + listen to new single "BROTHER" here. The album will also be available later this fall on limited edition translucent orange vinyl, available for pre-order here.

BROTHER came out of self-imposed isolation - written and recorded in a Vermont cabin with Luke Woods, Young & Sick's bandmate and longtime music director. Woods' near-death experience served as a catalyst for the themes BROTHER explores, as Young & Sick contemplates the transiency of life and navigates the process of healing. A testament to the duo's sonic versatility, BROTHER guides us on an enchanting journey, fusing operatics with electronic flourishes; impressionist-era orchestration alongside modern psychedelia.

On the album, Young & Sick say:

"We made BROTHER in the summer of 2019. Nick had just moved back east after a few years of slow-rambling around Los Angeles, and Luke was convalescing after a nasty bit of blunt force trauma and septic shock.

Above everything else -the joy of being reunited, the fear of separation, our shared and obscure musical obsessions (shoutout to SpaceArk)- we wanted to make an album of songs that made us giggle like schoolboys. An album we hope approaches both the weirdness and the timelessness of our love.

Stay safe out there, sweethearts."

- - -

Alongside today's album release comes a new single and title track, "BROTHER," of which Young & Sick say "This song is pretty on-the-nose. Does what it says on the tin. Wears its heart on its arm as a tattoo. And that's fine. It's a song about unconditional love, and that's all it has to be."

This summer, Young & Sick teased the new project starting with "ANGELS," a collaboration with Montreal's MUNYA. Continuing this trajectory, follow-up single "CICADAS" brought listeners a hypnotic blend of a classical symphony and electronic instrumentation, which Atwood Magazine described as, "a dream-inducing piece of art." Along with 2020 album tracks "MONDAY" and "DINNER PARTY," BROTHER culminates as a rich composition of mesmerizing sounds.

Over the past year, Young & Sick has established himself a trailblazer in the audio/visual NFT space, legitimizing its burgeoning potential for visual artists and creators at-large.

This spring, Young & Sick partnered with Goldflyer, a fundraising initiative spearheaded by Neon Gold Records, Venue Group and All Things Go, to design artwork for an NFT fundraising campaign to benefit the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). The effort raised $250K for struggling independent venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. See coverage of the campaign by Variety. Winning bids went to artists including Shawn Mendes (Troubadour), Tove Lo (First Avenue), Dillon Francis (Neumos), Pabllo Vittar (9:30 Club) and Tycho (The Independent), all to give back to their favorite independent venues.

Young & Sick also recently debuted a new NFT project entitled 'The-Last/Supper.NFT,' a tribute to the meteoric rise of NFT avatar communities over the last year. The release of BROTHER will bring a new NFT drop with Nifty Gateway this fall featuring custom creative assets for the project, available here. This fall, Young & Sick will also introduce his first NFT fanclub; members will receive exclusive access to merch, shows, and other perks. Young & Sick is set to show at NFT.NYC this November and he is also getting into metaverse gaming with plans to build in Sandbox.