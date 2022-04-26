Musical Theatre Radio Now Available On iHeartRadio

Musical Theatre Radio can now be found on the iHeartRadio network in the United States. iHeartRadio is available on 200+ distribution platforms like Roku, AppleTV, Chromecast, and 2000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs, and gaming consoles. In addition to iHeart, MTR can be heard in Canada, the UK, and the USA via Amazon's Alexa, the Live365 app, and http://MusicalTheatreRadio.com.

Programing on MTR includes: Follow Spot - Interviews with graduates of the NYU Tisch Musical Theatre Writing Program, In Between the Lines - featuring well-written, under-performed contemporary musical theatre songs, hosted by David Sisco & Laura Josepher from ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com, Be Our Guest - where host Jean-Paul Yovanoff talks with a guest or guests about their life, love and passion for musical theatre, Saturday Night Party - where listeners can sing and dance all night long to the best party songs from the musical theatre canon and The Sampler Platter which helps promote new creators and their works from around the world in order to help bring recognition to works that might not get the recognition they deserve. The entire programming lineup can be found on our 24 Hour Show Schedule.

With the biggest variety of showtunes of any musical theatre radio station, MTR is the perfect place for students to discover musicals from the past 120 years and learn where the genre came from, where it is at, and where it is going. Performers can find new audition pieces, and artistic directors and producers can discover that hidden gem for their next production.

Founded in March of 2019, Musical Theatre Radio "Where Musicals Are Discovered", is a free online radio station that plays show tunes from stage musicals new and old, popular and rare from around the world with a mandate to promote new creators and their works running 24/7, 365 days a year and can be heard in the USA, UK and Canada. MTR was founded by writer, director, and producer, Jean-Paul Yovanoff in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Jean-Paul is a graduate of Sheridan College - Performance and York University - Theatre Studies programs respectively.