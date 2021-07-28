Music Industry Veteran Leslie Hermelin Joins Marauder As Director Of Communications

New York-based Marauder has hired veteran music industry publicist Leslie Hermelin as Director of Communications. The move comes as part of a new wave of expansion within the company.



Hermelin brings 18 years of experience and an extensive background working with record labels, artists, music business, and lifestyle brands to the organization. Prior to her work as an independent publicist Hermelin served as head of publicity for Astralwerks Records under Capitol Music Group and Mute Records North America. She has worked with artists including Halsey, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Knife, Moby, Madeon, Porter Robinson, and Motley Crüe and with organizations including the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), New York Independent Venue Association (NYIVA), Jägermeister, Brompton Bicycles, and more.



"I've known Leslie for years, but have only recently had the good fortune of working directly with her. Her professionalism and dynamic personality will be invaluable to the needs of Marauder's growing roster. Leslie brings deep relationships and knowledge that will raise the bar for the work we do and our ability to do it. We are delighted to bring her on board," says Marauder Managing Partner & Co-Founder Rev. Moose.

"For the past year I've had the pleasure of working with the Marauder team on advocacy efforts through the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). I've seen firsthand what this team can accomplish and could not be more thrilled to join the organization as a full-time employee as we grow with an eye towards the future," says Hermelin.

Hermelin's hire caps off a strong year of growth at Marauder which recently promoted Cecilie Nielsen to Director of Special Projects and added Events Specialist Will Sacks and Marketing Specialist Carson Vickrey to the team.

During a volatile and difficult 2020 Marauder enabled the fast formation of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) through its existing Independent Venue Week network. Marauder has stood side-by-side with venues and promoters all over the country as NIVA ran the successful Save Our Stages campaign, which resulted in passage of the Save Our Stages Act - the single biggest federal support program for the arts in US history. Rev. Moose has been pulling double duty as the Executive Director of NIVA, while the entire Marauder team has donated their time to making this brand new organization work in the face of extreme difficulties.

The company just wrapped another successful Independent Venue Week (July 12-18, 2021 in the US), which saw more than 350 venues across all 50 states including DC and Puerto Rico participating in the celebration while in the throes of post-pandemic reopening. Since bringing Independent Venue Week to the US in 2018, Marauder has grown the initiative more than 15 times over, and the American edition has now outgrown its originating UK counterpart.

Marauder has continued to expose the North American market to some of the finest international talent as well as the industry representatives that work with said talent. They have run a successful, remote music export program for IMICHILE, which culminated in the first-ever Pan-Am Indie Summit, hosted by A2IM and also separately produced by Marauder.

At the core remains Marauder's passionate, holistic approach to the music and entertainment space-and particularly to the independent sector. Marauder insists on acting and thinking like a long-term partner in all projects they take on, from self-funded independent artists to major culture and arts organizations.