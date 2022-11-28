Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Music Industry Veteran Kevin Kraybill Dies At 58

Music Industry Veteran Kevin Kraybill Dies At 58

Kraybill had been a popular touring bassist for rock and blues acts such as RYAN McGARVEY, and THE RUDY BOY EXPERIMENT.

Nov. 28, 2022  

Kevin Kraybill, veteran musician and president of 13 Music Ltd, died Sunday morning at age 58, due to a heart attack in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Kraybill had been a popular touring bassist for rock and blues acts such as RYAN McGARVEY, and THE RUDY BOY EXPERIMENT.

He was also owner of the New Mexico based record label 13 Music Ltd, which was home to Jazz and rock artists such as CHRIS & COMPANY, BRATANA, SWEET NOTHIN' and BLACKOUT.



Jennifer Lopez to Release New This Is Me…Now Album Photo
Jennifer Lopez to Release New 'This Is Me…Now' Album
The music project is set to release in 2023, which is unveiling to be a big year for Jennifer Lopez as she also is releasing her star studded action packed film, SHOTGUN WEDDING which stars Lenny Kravitz, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge amongst many others and is set to release on Prime Video, January 27, 2023.
Sammy Rae & The Friends Release Spirited Cover of Chers Believe Photo
Sammy Rae & The Friends Release Spirited Cover of Cher's 'Believe'
Sammy Rae & The Friends have released their lively cover of Cher’s 1998 hit “Believe” just in time for the holiday season. The band premiered their horn-filled rendition of the song at their back-to-back sold out shows at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles a few weeks ago to an exhilarated crowd.
Jean-Michel Jarres Remastered Edition of The Concerts in China Out Now Photo
Jean-Michel Jarre's Remastered Edition of 'The Concerts in China' Out Now
The 40th anniversary remastered version of Jean-Michel Jarre’s historic live album The Concerts In China is out now. Originally released in 1982, the album served as a document of an historic concert tour Jarre undertook in 1981 - consisting of five spectacular concerts in the People's Stadium of Shanghai and Beijing.
Chicago House Legend Marshall Jefferson Releases Go Down Photo
Chicago House Legend Marshall Jefferson Releases 'Go Down'
The song was the first release of its time to weave piano into its sonic production and has since seen multiple hit iterations through collaborations with the likes of Solardo and Tchami, truly showcasing the original’s timelessness. Jefferson continues to perform live and release music with Ten City and as a solo artist.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


City Winery Boston Celebrating 5th Anniversary With Diverse Attractions In Coming MonthsCity Winery Boston Celebrating 5th Anniversary With Diverse Attractions In Coming Months
November 28, 2022

City Winery Boston, celebrating its 5th anniversary, announced a series of new shows over the next several months that showcase the diverse entertainment offerings at one of the city's premiere venues.
King Center & Brevard Music Group Announces R N R - Richard Elliot & Rick Braun This AprilKing Center & Brevard Music Group Announces R N R - Richard Elliot & Rick Braun This April
November 28, 2022

The King Center for the Performing Arts along with Brevard Music Group / Regalitos Foundation announces a new show coming to the King Center! “R n R – Richard Elliot and Rick Braun” performing LIVE at the King Center on Saturday April 1 at 7:30 PM.  Tickets on sale this Friday!
Gamelan Kusuma Laras Presents Its December KlenenganGamelan Kusuma Laras Presents Its December Klenengan
November 28, 2022

Gamelan Kusuma Laras presents an evening of Javanese music for the public in the klenengan format. 
Music Industry Veteran Kevin Kraybill Dies At 58Music Industry Veteran Kevin Kraybill Dies At 58
November 28, 2022

Kevin Kraybill, veteran musician and president of 13 Music Ltd, died Sunday morning at age 58, due to a heart attack in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Shania Twain Releases New Version of 'COME ON OVER' Featuring Elton John, Chris Martin, and MoreShania Twain Releases New Version of 'COME ON OVER' Featuring Elton John, Chris Martin, and More
November 27, 2022

Apple Music is getting into the giving spirit this holiday season with the return of From Apple Music With Love, a special countdown to the holidays. Each day at 8:00a PST from November 25 - 30, Apple Music subscribers will receive exclusive gifts from some of the biggest and brightest names in music, stamped with love and ready for unwrapping. 
share