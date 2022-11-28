Music Industry Veteran Kevin Kraybill Dies At 58

Kevin Kraybill, veteran musician and president of 13 Music Ltd, died Sunday morning at age 58, due to a heart attack in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Kraybill had been a popular touring bassist for rock and blues acts such as RYAN McGARVEY, and THE RUDY BOY EXPERIMENT.

He was also owner of the New Mexico based record label 13 Music Ltd, which was home to Jazz and rock artists such as CHRIS & COMPANY, BRATANA, SWEET NOTHIN' and BLACKOUT.