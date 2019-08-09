Murs & 9th Wonder Release New Mini Movie

This past March marked the fifteenth anniversary of Murs & 9th Wonder's partnership, as their debut collaborative project, Murs 3:16: The 9th Edition (which was released on Def Jux) exceptional introduction laid the groundwork for the strong bond that has been cultivated since and also for a lot of great music.

Over the course of the last fifteen-years, Murs & 9th have been prolific as a duo. Since Murs 3:16, they have released five additional albums and though they're last collaborative effort,Brigher Daze (which was released in 2015 and finally added to DSP's two weeks again and debuted in the Top 10 on Apple Music's Hip Hop Chart), hinted that the end of the series was upon us, both of these legends have reunited for a final victory lap.

Watch the mini movie here:

The Iliad Is Dead And The Odyssey Is Over (the title references the two poems that are attributed to Greek poet Homer) is the final installment of Murs & 9th Wonder's epic journey and it will be released on 8-9-2019 via EMPIRE.

After premiering "High Noon" f/ Rapsody with Complex (the track was also produced by 9th Wonder's 15-year old daughter JDEAFBEATS), Murs & 9th return on the eve of their new release to present the visual for their mini-movie "The Iliad Is Dead" which was exclusively premiered by Okayplayer. With protagonists and villains aplenty, the mini-movie takes you on a visual tour, as a mega-mix of five tracks from the album; "The Hulk, "My Hero, "F*ck Them, "Cancun 08" & "Gas Station Gucci Belt" are interspersed throughout.

"As a kid I loved Hip Hop, comic books, cinema and sports. When I hit high school and realized my growth spurt wasn't coming. I took to smoking and selling weed. When I graduated I traded weed for women. When I got married... well I think you get the point. I've always loved comic books, cinema and Hip Hop. This video was a chance to combine all three. The first time I created a short film was for "Walk Like A Man" off of me and 9th's first album. It was fun and very well received. I've wanted to do something similar for years, and now seemed like the perfect time!" Murs commented to Okayplayer. "This being my first project post-Strange Music, I wanted to make sure the content was comparable to the visuals I had been releasing over the past few years. When director Justin Marmostein sat down to discuss the visuals for this album, we knew this is what we had to do. We created superheroes like myself ("The Hulk") and Alexis (Nikki Narcos) the protagonist of my song "My Hero," which was inspired by Cyntonia Brown and her case (Cyntonia was released from prison yesterday after having her life sentence commuted). We also created villains like the muscle-bound chain wielding cheater (Michael Giovanni Rivera) and the gun-toting Pookie Blow who along with her henchmen played by Villain Park try to shoot-up my after-party. Making this mini-movie a reality was fun and expensive as f. All fifty-something of us cast and crew members worked our asses off to make this film a reality. 9th and I hope you all enjoy the film as well as the album that inspired it."

Murs & 9th Wonder's The Iliad Is Dead and the Odyssey Is Over will be available at midnight tonight (8-9-19) on all DSP's. You can now pre-order, add and favorite at your preferred DSP here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You