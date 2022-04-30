Murder By Death to Release New Album, 'Spell/Bound'

Murder by Death have announced the forthcoming release of a new album, Spell/Bound. The LP will be released on July 29. Today they kick off a new Kickstarter campaign which is available HERE. They note: We are excited to be pre-selling our new album Spell/Bound on Kickstarter! We're self-releasing this record, so there's tons of cool extra options. Thank you for supporting projects like this- we get to be super hands-on and it really improves the quality of what we can make. Forever grateful.

If you're new to MBD, we've been making spooky gothic-western indie for over 20 years. We have always had a very hands-on approach: this album is self-released, and we have assembled a team of a ton of great folks to help us work it. We will be running and fulfilling this Kickstarter ourselves, as we always have, and we continue to work directly with the artists and manufacturers to make the coolest stuff we can come up with! Follow us @murderbydeath on social media, Spotify, etc.

Murder by Death have confirmed a U.S. tour in support of Spell/Bound. The tour kicks off with a headline show at The Caverns in Pelham, TN on July 30 before a run of shows co-headlining with Amigo the Devil that start August 5 in Austin, TX and conclude September 11 in Seattle, WA. They have a 2-night run in Chicago on August 13 and 14 and play New York City on August 19 and Los Angeles on Sept 2. Tickets are on-sale now and all dates are listed below.

Some bands build catalogs over the years. Murder by Death has built a universe. Over more than two decades together, they have released eight deeply immersive albums, each one subtly broadening their sonic and thematic limits, and exploring what the band is truly capable of. On their ninth album, Spell/Bound, the band has taken their largest leap forward into lavish, spaced-out territory only hinted at on previous records. "For this album we leaned hard into some less obvious influences that have inspired Murder by Death over the years, like Massive Attack and Portishead, emphasizing a sound that is both chill and dark. We wanted it to be a record that was lush but not necessarily a wall of sound," says frontman Adam Turla. To thicken their ever evolving and increasingly ambitious sound, Murder by Death added a sixth member for Spell/Bound, Emma Tiemann, whose violin work complements Sarah Balliet's haunting cello, a beloved staple of the band's identity. After two years of fine-tuning and adjusting, the songs were finally laid down in California by producer Kevin Ratterman.

The universe Murder by Death has built over the years is not just relegated to their music, though. They've amassed a devoted cult following that has gleefully followed them through their wildest projects, like their Christmas album, their three records of cover songs, and their iconic annual performances in a subterranean cave in Tennessee and at the Stanley Hotel, the eerie building in Colorado that inspired The Shining.

Murder by Death has always had to boldly pave their own path through the music industry by fostering their own secret universe. This will mark the band's 5th Kickstarter and to date they are currently the #3 overall grossing Music Creator on the platform. The offerings for the Spell/Bound campaign include a Murder By Death comic/lyric book which contains 20 Artist interpretations of MBD songs (artists include J.H. Williams III, Ryan Browne, Erica Williams, Matt Bailey, & many more!), tickets to the band's July 30 show at The Caverns in Pelham, TN, posters and t-shirts made exclusively for Kickstarter and much more.

Find Murder By Death here:

https://murderbydeath.com/

Instagram ** Twitter ** Facebook ** Spotify

Photo Credits: Becky DeGigllio