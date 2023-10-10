Mumford & Sons Debut New Song 'Maybe' With Noah Kahan at Austin City Limits

Mumford & Sons debuted their new song, “Maybe,” during their headline performance at Austin City Limits this past Sunday with special guest Noah Kahan.

The band will return to Austin City Limits this Sunday, October 15 for another headline set.

Watch the performance here:

Mumford & Sons made their meteoric debut in 2009. Their albums include 2015’s Wilder Mind, which debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., U.K., Australia Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands and Norway and, most recently, 2016’s collaborative Johannesburg mini album.

Previous LPs include 2012’s Babel, which was awarded the 2013 Grammy for Album of the Year, and their 2009 debut, Sigh No More.

Mumford & Sons are Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane and Winston Marshall.

photo courtesy of Austin City Limits