Mumford & Sons Debut New Song 'Maybe' With Noah Kahan at Austin City Limits

The band will return to Austin City Limits this Sunday, October 15 for another headline set. 

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE With Kate Bush's 'This Woman's Photo 4 Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE

Mumford & Sons Debut New Song 'Maybe' With Noah Kahan at Austin City Limits

Mumford & Sons debuted their new song, “Maybe,” during their headline performance at Austin City Limits this past Sunday with special guest Noah Kahan. 

The band will return to Austin City Limits this Sunday, October 15 for another headline set. 

Watch the performance here:

Mumford & Sons made their meteoric debut in 2009. Their albums include 2015’s Wilder Mind, which debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., U.K., Australia Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands and Norway and, most recently, 2016’s collaborative Johannesburg mini album.

Previous LPs include 2012’s Babel, which was awarded the 2013 Grammy for Album of the Year, and their 2009 debut, Sigh No More.

Mumford & Sons are Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane and Winston Marshall. 

photo courtesy of Austin City Limits 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Latin Songwriter Rudy Perez And Reservoir Announce New Deal Photo
Latin Songwriter Rudy Perez And Reservoir Announce New Deal

Reservoir Media announces new publishing deal with Latin hitmaker Rudy Perez, including acquisition of his catalog and future works. Perez is a renowned songwriter and producer, with hits performed by Christina Aguilera, Julio Iglesias, and more.

2
SARAH JAROSZ Shares New Single Columbus & 89th Photo
SARAH JAROSZ Shares New Single 'Columbus & 89th'

SARAH JAROSZ shares new single and video for 'Columbus & 89th' from her upcoming album 'Polaroid Lovers.' “Columbus & 89th” drifts into a dreamlike beauty as Jarosz reflects on the ineffable heartache of leaving her longtime home back in 2020. Watch the music video now. Plus, check out tour dates!

3
The Mary Wallopers Share Single; LP Out On Friday Ahead of Tour Photo
The Mary Wallopers Share Single; LP Out On Friday Ahead of Tour

Ireland's The Mary Wallopers have released a new single and their LP is set to come out on Friday. The band will also be starting their tour tomorrow. A timely folk song, the single carries a pertinent (and what should be universally given) message of acceptance in the face of daily injustices that have run down the ages.

4
Hermanos Gutiérrez Release Stirring Remix Of Los Chicos Tristes Photo
Hermanos Gutiérrez Release Stirring Remix Of 'Los Chicos Tristes'

Hermanos Gutiérrez release a stirring remix of 'Los Chicos Tristes' by El Michels Affair feat. Jensine Benitez and set 2024 headline tour dates. Remixed by Leon Michels, better known as El Michels Affair, and introducing vocals from Jensine Benitez, the new take on the beloved ambient instrumental adds more prominent drum beats.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
ALADDIN