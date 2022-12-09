Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Multiple Award-Winning Composer A.R. Rahman Releases 'What's On A Man's Mind' From The LE MUSK Soundtrack

The song is a bluesy, orchestral track featuring vocals by Le Musk star and award-winning French actress, Nora Arnezeder.

Dec. 09, 2022  

Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman has released "What's On A Man's Mind," a song he wrote for the soundtrack of his directorial debut, Le Musk, an immersive 37-minute cinematic sensory experience that Rahman conceived, scored and directed. The song is a bluesy, orchestral track featuring vocals by Le Musk star and award-winning French actress, Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle), accompanied by Rahman on accordion and The Budapest Orchestra. "What's On A Man's Mind" provides listeners with an intriguing aural preview of Le Musk. The Le Musk soundtrack is scheduled to be released in December 2022 on BMG UK.

The Bollywood icon co-wrote the track with Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter/composer Rianjali Bhowmick, who has also collaborated and performed with U2, Bishop Briggs, Shawn Mendes, Raja Kumari among other major artists. The track was recorded in Paris, France and mixed in Los Angeles by famed Capitol Records recording engineer, Greg Penny (Elton John and k.d. lang).

When asked about his songwriting process Rahman shares, "Art often offers us a conscious encounter with our feelings. It knows neither boundary nor border. With the release of the multi-sensory experience of Le Musk in the past year, we wished to share the music behind the film, which has intrigued people's imagination, with the world."

"What's On A Man's Mind," the first of a series of singles to be released from the Le Musk soundtrack, is now available on all streaming platforms.

Le Musk, which combines virtual reality with motion, music, scent and haptics, is now available to the public in LA for a limited time, through December 31, 2022. The film is showing exclusively at 6565 Sunset Blvd, and can only be experienced in the Positron VR motion chairs specially designed for the film. Seating is limited - tickets are now available at LeMusk.com.



