Multi-Platinum Country Singer Chris Young Releases Deluxe Edition of FAMOUS FRIENDS Album

Multi-platinum global entertainer Chris Young today released the expanded version of his "most personal album to date" (Forbes), Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition). In addition to the award-winning, multi-week No. 1 "Famous Friends" with Kane Brown and "At The End of a Bar," his top 15 and rising single and "booming duet" (Tennessean) with Mitchell Tenpenny, the project features six new sides.

New collaborations include "Music Note" with Jimmie Allen and "Everybody Needs A Song" with Old Dominion, which "pays homage to how the right song can offer up the perfect soundtrack for every moment" (Billboard). Two new solo songs as well as acoustic versions of fan favorites "I'm Comin' Over" and "Think of You" with Cassadee Pope round out the twenty sides on the new release, all produced or co-produced by Chris. Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition) is available now at https://CY.lnk.to/FFDLX.



Fans can catch Chris Young in concert this summer with upcoming shows in Council Bluffs, IA (June 11), Forest City, IA (June 12), Del Mar, CA (June 16), Norco, CA (June 17) Henderson, NV (June 18) and Santa Rosa, CA (June 19).



TRACK LISTING: CHRIS YOUNG - FAMOUS FRIENDS (DELUXE EDITION)

Raised on Country Famous Friends (with Kane Brown) Town Ain't Big Enough (with Lauren Alaina) Drowning Rescue Me Break Like You Do At the End of a Bar (with Mitchell Tenpenny) Love Looks Good on You One of Them Nights When You're Drinking Cross Every Line Hold My Beer Watch This Best Seat in the House Tonight We're Dancing Everybody Needs a Song (with Old Dominion) - NEW If I Knew What Was Good for Me - NEW Music Note (with Jimmie Allen) - NEW Like a Slow Song - NEW Think of You (with Cassadee Pope) (Acoustic Version) - NEW I'm Comin' Over (Acoustic Version) - NEW

Download Chris Young Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition) liner notes HERE.



ABOUT CHRIS YOUNG:

Multi-platinum RCA Records Nashville global entertainer Chris Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, nearly 5 Billion on-demand streams, 13 Million singles sold, 12 career No. 1 singles, 22 R.I.A.A. Gold/ Platinum/Multi-Platinum certified projects and numerous ACM, AMA, CMA and Grammy nominations, as well as wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. These accomplishments and more landed him in the Top 20 of Billboard's top country artists of the decade.



"Famous Friends," - Chris's platinum-certified, multi-week chart-topping song with Kane Brown - is the title track to his "most personal album to date" (Forbes). The song earned the top spot on Billboard's year-end Country Airplay Songs chart for 2021. In addition, the "booming duet" (Tennessean) "At The End Of A Bar" with Mitchell Tenpenny is Chris's newest single from his 8th studio album, Famous Friends. His Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition), which features six new sides including collabs with Old Dominion and Jimmie Allen, is available now.



Named "one of his era's finest traditionalists" by the Associated Press, Chris is an international ambassador for country music, performing to capacity crowds around the world. With a hit-packed set that highlights his twelve chart-toppers - including back-to-back No. 1s "Losing Sleep," "Sober Saturday Night," "Think Of You," and "I'm Comin' Over" - the Grammy and ACM nominated vocalist's most recent headlining tour played to over 400,000 fans in 3 countries.



