Mulaa Joans Releases New Single THAT AIN'T YOU on Surprise EP

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UK singer-songwriter Mulaa Joans has released a surprise EP anchored by the new single THAT AIN'T YOU, arriving via North West Sound Recordings/Atlantic Records on all major streaming platforms. The release follows a run of sold-out London shows and millions of streams generated by recent tracks including LOVE LETTER and BIRTHDAY MAKEUP.

An unapologetic anthem tackling modern dating fatigue, 'That Ain't You' captures Mulaa at her most sharp and candid. Over a commanding vocal performance, she calls out performative entitlement and insecurity, delivering a swift reality check that her self-worth is non-negotiable.

Packaging fan-favourite tracks 'Normal People' and 'Parallel Lines' alongside hits like 'Phone Sex', 'Birthday Makeup' and 'Love Letter', the surprise EP ties together her signature blend of raw vulnerability and wit, drawing a line under this formative chapter before stepping into an exciting new era.

Talking about the track and EP, Mulaa said: 'I wrote this song in Lisbon with Max Wolfgang. We actually set out to write my first ever love song and got all the way to the line 'There'll be a day where I want to say I do.' Then we paused and thought 'What if this isn't a love song', adding '...and 'That Ain't You' to completely flip the script. It has a gospel feel, which is different from anything I've done, but everything just fell into place. My voice, tone, and lyrics keep it connected to the rest of my music.

I'm so excited for this song to be out into the world alongside other favourites like 'Normal People' and 'Parallel Lines'. It was important for me to release these as a package before entering my next chapter which I can't wait for people to hear and see!'

With over 60m total streams and rapid social media growth, Mulaa Joans has quickly captured attention with the depth of her storytelling and a voice that feels both timeless and of the moment. The 19-year-old singer, songwriter, vocal powerhouse and genre-defining lyricist fuses raw, emotionally charged lyrics with smooth, genre-blurring melodies, channeling the edge of Billie Eillish, the soul of Etta James and the fearless charisma of Rihanna.

Born in Bath and now based in London, Mulaa's artistry is heightened by the sophistication and edge of her roots in the fashion world. Her soulful, seductive body of work thus far has brought her increasing industry attention including being declared a BBC Introducing - The West 'Artist of The Week'. Effortlessly cool and unapologetically authentic, with a presence that simply commands attention, Mulaa Joans is now ready to show the world that she's more than just an artist - she's a movement in the making.

To celebrate the release and her breakout year, Mulaa Joans is set to bring her magnetic stage presence to some of the UK and Europe's most iconic stages, including a debut appearance at Reading & Leeds Festival later this month and her biggest London headline show to date at Village Underground.

Tour Dates

August 28: Leeds Festival

August 30: Reading Festival

September 5: Green Room at The Academy – Dublin, Ireland

September 8: King Tuts Wah Wah Hut – Glasgow

September 10: O2 Academy2 – Birmingham

September 11: Manchester Gorilla – Manchester

September 14: Village Underground – London

September 19: VEGA, Ideal Bar – Copenhagen, Denmark

September 20: Postkontoret – Oslo, Norway

September 21: Debaser Nova – Stockholm, Sweden

September 23: Mikropol – Berlin, Germany

September 25: La Boule Noire & La Bellevilloise – Paris, France

EP Tracklist

That Ain't You

Love Letter

Parallel Lines

Phone Sex

Normal People

Birthday Makeup

The EP brings together fan favorites NORMAL PEOPLE and PARALLEL LINES alongside previously released tracks PHONE SEX, BIRTHDAY MAKEUP and LOVE LETTER, rounding out what Mulaa Joans has described as a formative chapter in her career.

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