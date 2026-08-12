Ms. Rachel and Mr. Aron to Release I'M SO HAPPY Album

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Ms. Rachel and Mr. Aron, creators of the YouTube series Ms. Rachel (Songs for Littles), have announced their debut album, I'M SO HAPPY. The collection is set to include 23 original songs and reimagined classics drawn from the pair's series, which has grown to more than 20 million subscribers by pairing music with early childhood learning.

Photo Credit: Zach Hyman







On September 25, they will release I'm So Happy, their first album featuring 23 beloved original songs and reimagined classics from the series.

Inspired by the songs that have become staples for families around the world - including 'I'm So Happy,' 'Big Feelings,' 'Phonics,' and 'I Love You to the Moon' - the album celebrates the joyful, research-driven approach that has made Ms. Rachel one of the most influential children's educators today. Drawing on Ms. Rachel's master's degrees in early childhood development and music education, the album blends evidence-based learning with memorable melodies, while Mr. Aron brings fresh arrangements and new musical textures to fan favorites like 'The Wheels on the Bus,' 'Old MacDonald Had a Farm,' and 'Icky Sticky Bubble Gum.'

I'm So Happy has been years in the making, with the album actively developed over the last year and a half. Featuring songs that first became favorites on the Ms. Rachel YouTube series, each track was rerecorded and remixed with several receiving expanded new arrangements. Drawing on his extensive Broadway background, Mr. Aron reimagined the music alongside 19 vocalists and 42 instrumentalists across 15 different instruments, giving the beloved songs a rich, polished new sound while preserving the warmth that families know and love.

The success of Ms. Rachel has extended well beyond YouTube, growing into a global children's brand spanning streaming, books and toys. The first season of their compilation series ranked as Netflix's ninth-most watched title during the reporting period with 37.3 million views, while the second season ranked No. 15 with 31.3 million views. Since debuting on the platform, their series has spent 27 weeks in Netflix's Global Top 10, underscoring its reach with families around the world.

The album draws on Ms. Rachel's background in early childhood development and music education alongside Mr. Aron's Broadway experience, with new arrangements recorded by 19 vocalists and 42 instrumentalists across 15 instruments. The project follows the broader growth of the Ms. Rachel brand, which has expanded into streaming, books and toys, with the pair's Netflix compilation series logging 27 weeks in the platform's Global Top 10.



Photo Credit: Zach Hyman

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