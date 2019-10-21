Ms. Lauryn Hill to Perform at United Palace 90th Anniversary Event

The United Palace, one of five famed "Loews Wonder Theatres" will celebrate its 90th anniversary on February 22, 2020 with a concert featuring the legendary singer, songwriter and performer Ms. Lauryn Hill. The concert will be the first of several anniversary events commemorating the venue's long history - first as a vaudeville and deluxe movie house, followed by its transformation into the Home of Spiritual Artistry and theater.

Ms. Lauryn Hill headlines this anniversary celebration with her debut performance at the United Palace. Ms. Lauryn Hill established a reputation in the music world as the lone female member of The Fugees. She launched her solo career with the release of her critically-acclaimed album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which won multiple awards, including a record breaking five Grammy Awards, and found commercial success. Tickets are on sale at unitedpalace.organd ticketmaster.com

According to Reverend Heather Shea, the CEO and Spiritual Director of the United Palace of Spiritual Arts (UPSA), "We are creating an homage to this iconic venue's opening day in 1930. It will be a day of celebration that features a stellar performance by the incomparable Ms. Lauryn Hill. Her extraordinary talents and her creativity make her the perfect artist to showcase as we explore the intersection of art, spirituality, culture and entertainment. We are delighted to bring Ms. Lauryn Hill to Washington Heights and to the United Palace."

February 22 concert is a fundraiser for the nonprofit United Palace, helping cover costs of ongoing building upgrades and restoration, as well as funding select cultural arts programs for the neighborhood. The eclectic, timeless architecture has been maintained to preserve the feel of a 1930s cinematic palace with state-of-the-art technological upgrades. The United Palace of Spiritual Arts has lovingly restored, persevered and maintained the historical location at 175th and Broadway since 1969.

Other programs of UPSA include a variety of online and in-person spiritual programs and Movies at the Palace, the current film series sponsored by The Miranda Family Fund and Warner Bros. Lin-Manuel Miranda refers to the United Palace in his Washington Heights neighborhood as "my theater." Mr. Miranda helped launch the effort to return movies to the United Palace in 2014 by introducing the first few movies shown at the United Palace since 1969.





