Moxyblossom Share New Single 'Did You Feel That?'

Today, Moxyblossom have released "Did You Feel That?", their first new music of 2022 and first single for Dangerbird Records' Microdose Series.

The songwriting duo of Evelyn Cormier and Jacob Snider, Moxyblossom was born through a series of long-distance FaceTime calls as they worked remotely from their respective homes in New Hampshire and Maine. They honed in on a minimalistic songwriting style, focused on sparse vocals, guitars, and keyboard arrangements. No bombast, no filler. Just the core idea, straight to the heart.

On the single, Snider explains - "'Did You Feel That?' starts out fragile and becomes more sure of itself as the song goes along. This is how we felt when we were writing it. It's an anthem for trusting your instincts. At first the chorus was part of another Moxyblossom song, before we realized it needed its own story. In the studio in Brooklyn, the song came alive with percussion from Riddles [Michael Riddleberger], mimicking how listening to yourself comes in waves."

"Did You Feel That?" is a lush, eerie reverie contemplating uncertainty and doubt in a frayed relationship. Carried by a soft, ethereal bell pattern, Cormier and Snider's intertwined voices float on a calm sea of subdued piano and guitar progressions. "I'm an echo, I'm all around you, but you never let me in," their voices ring out, describing the enveloping uneasiness of a disintegrating love.

