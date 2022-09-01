Mount Kimbie Return with Four New Songs Featuring slowthai, Danny Brown & More

Mount Kimbie release brand new double AA-side singles titled MK 3.5: "in your eyes (feat. slowthai and Danny Brown)," "a deities encore' (feat, Liv.e)," "Q" and "Quartz." It is the first original music from the duo since last year's one off release "Black Stone /Blue Liquid."

MK 3.5 is a new collection of songs and an exemplary showcase of the duo's individual tastes and production practices. The songs are not just a new release, but a representation of a new way of working for the duo - a new kind of interconnectivity - built up after being on opposite sides of the world from each other the past few years.

"in your eyes (feat. slowthai and Danny Brown)," and "a deities encore (feat, Liv.e)" were created by Dom Maker and "Q" and "Quartz" by Kai Campos. Dom demonstrates his skills as a producer-collaborator, recruiting frequent Kimbie collaborator slowthai alongside Detroit hip hop artist Danny Brown and the lo-fi, cosmic vocals of hotly-tipped R&B artist Liv.e.

On "Q" and "Quartz," fans can hear a range of influences - from industrial materials and sculpture to Kai's exploration of the avant-garde club and electronic music scene. The tracks feature sleek beats and stuttering arpeggios with earthy textures, pairing seamlessly with the other tracks on the release.

Mount Kimbie just keep evolving; they can't do anything else. First, they were young stars of the London electronic underground, turning the breakout success of a pair of EPs into a lasting album statement, 2010's Crooks & Lovers.

Later they were Warp-signed shapeshifters, changing coordinates across a pair of albums, between electronic duo and band, and between a rich constellation of influences. At each moment they could have stuck with a formula they knew worked. Instead, they explored and experimented, looking for the next spark of inspiration and the freshest ideas.

13 years on, the search has brought them somewhere new. Over the past half decade, the pair have taken parallel paths: Kai Campos dove deep into avant-garde club and electronic music, while Dom Maker has collaborated with world-renowned vocalists in the fertile LA scene.

Coming back together for this exciting new chapter for the duo, they offer new insight into the two sides of their sound in an engrossing yin-and-yang exercise that infuses Mount Kimbie with a vivid new palette of sounds and influences, setting the stage for their future collaborations.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Bolade Banjo