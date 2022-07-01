Mothica Releases Sophomore Album 'Nocturnal'

Nocturnal, the dynamic and emotionally charged sophomore album from Los Angeles-based alt-pop multi-media artist MOTHICA is out now via Heavy Heart Records - her imprint with Rise Records/BMG.

While MOTHICA's self-released 2020 debut record Blue Hour was inspired by the final moments before darkness takes over the sky, Nocturnal descends into nighttime, reflecting on MOTHICA's strange relationship with sleep.

At seventeen tracks, Nocturnal evokes the imagery and feeling of the late-night hours and follows an ethereal narrative that explores the darker aspects of her mind. The album also explores MOTHICA's relationship with sobriety, mental health, and sexual assault. The album's interludes are voiced by a live-action moth character designed by MOTHICA herself.

Today MOTHICA, who has co-directed all the music videos and creatively directed all Nocturnal visual aspects, shares the music video for the album's title track. The video for "NOCTURNAL" brings together all the visual aspects released for the album thus far with a sinister flair.

MOTHICA will be touring this summer with Coheed and Cambria, and Alkaline Trio beginning July 12 in Miami, FL. Tickets are on sale now. MOTHICA will also be making an appearance at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento this fall. For more information, visit here.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new album here:

MOTHICA TOUR DATES

7/12 Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

7/13 Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/15 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

7/16 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater

7/17 Irving, TX - - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/19 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

7/23 Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

7/24 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26 Washington, DC - The Anthem

7/27 Philadelphia, PA - The Liacouras Center

7/29 Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

7/30 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

8/1 - Pittsburgh, PA - - Stage AE Outdoors

8/2 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Festival Grounds

8/3 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

8/5 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

8/6 - Bridgeview, IL - - SeatGeek Stadium

8/7 - St Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

8/9 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8/10 Salt Lake City, UT The Lot at The Complex

8/12 Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine LA Outdoors

8/13 San Diego, CA - - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

8/14 Berkeley, CA. - Greek Theatre

8/16 Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park

8/17 Troutdale, OR - - Edgefield

10/8 Sacramento, CA - - Aftershock Festival