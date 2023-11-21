Mother Mother Release Original Anti-Holiday Anthem 'Cry Christmas'

Canada's biggest alt-rock export Mother Mother unveil their poignant track “Cry Christmas” alongside a holiday visualizer. The gritty tune finds the band vividly detailing the often conflicting and complicated feelings that can come with the holiday season.

On the inspiration behind the festive original “Cry Christmas,” frontman, songwriter and producer Ryan Guldemond says, “'Cry Christmas' is a song that celebrates a feeling of irreverence or ambivalence about the holiday season. Many folks have a complicated relationship with Christmas and the holiday season, for various reasons. Ourselves included. We want our fans to know that they always have a seat at the table with us, no matter how we all feel at this time of year.”

Mother Mother recently announced their forthcoming album, Grief Chapter, due out February 16 via Warner Records. The album was heralded new by single “The Matrix,” deploying dreamy keys and swooning vocals that give the illusion of a future-facing lullaby.

The accompanying visual taps into this otherworldly energy, and also contains a huge number of easter eggs and references to Mother Mother lore woven throughout the single-room set for fans to discover. It continues what has become a tradition of captivating content by the group, following recent singles “To My Heart” and fan-favorite “Normalize,” which was the first release from Mother Mother since 2022's universally acclaimed album Inside.

“Normalize” arrived with an intense video directed by acclaimed horror director Colin Minihan (Grave Encounters, What Keeps You Alive). Soon after, the band released an alternate fan video of the track that collected clips from the band's global community of fanatics. Click HERE to watch the “Normalize (Alternate Fan Video).”

Making a major impact, Mother Mother have quietly become one of 21st century rock's brightest rising acts. Thus far, Mother Mother have tallied a staggering 6.9 billion global streams and 3.9 billion views across YouTube.

Meanwhile, their 2021 album, Inside, piled up 300 million streams, while their social imprint has dramatically expanded. They regularly attract over 7.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify in addition to reaching an audience of nearly 9 million total followers.

ABOUT MOTHER MOTHER:

Comprised of Ryan Guldemond (vocals, guitar), Molly Guldemond (vocals, keys), Jasmin Parkin (vocals, keys), Ali Siadat (drums) and Mike Young (bass), Mother Mother have seen truly remarkable growth over the past three years, with enormous worldwide success since 2021: Over 6.9 billion global streams, more than 57.5 million monthly listeners on digital platforms, 6.5 million Shazam searches and nearly 3 million TikTok followers. US tour details and much more to come from Mother Mother soon.

Photo by Mackenzie Walker