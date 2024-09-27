Mother Mother Release 'Mother' EP

The six songs were initially on the band’s first 2005 release, with several now available for the first time digitally.
The band (initially called Mother) released a self-titled CD in 2005. Many of those songs were re-recorded and/or re-released on Mother Mother’s (as they were eventually called) next album, Touch Up.
This new Mother EP includes four of the songs that didn’t make it onto Touch Up: “Fat Kids,” “Babies,” “Mama Told Me,” and “Home Recording,” plus two songs that were eventually re-recorded: “O Ana,” and “Dirty Town.”
Vocalist/guitarist Ryan Guldemond says, “We’ve been holding onto these for a while now (one might say two decades) and are so excited to finally share these four unreleased songs from our 2005 self-titled debut album, Mother, along with early versions of ‘Oh Ana’ and ‘Dirty Town.’ This music is near and dear to our hearts as it harkens back to an early iteration of the band and, ultimately, our roots. We hope our fans appreciate a little look into the past.”
Sep 28 — Hampton, NH — Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*
Sep 30 — New Haven, CT — Toad’s Place*
Oct 2 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 3 — Asheville, NC — The Orange Peel*
Oct 4 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore*
Oct 16 — Monterrey, Mexico — Showcenter Complex
Oct 18 — Mexico City, Mexico — Pabellón Oeste
Oct 20 — Lima, Peru — Centro de Convenciones Arena
Oct 23 — São Paulo, Brazil — Tokio Marine Hall
Oct 25 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — C Complejo Art Media
Oct 27 — Santiago, Chile — Teatro Caupolicán
Oct 30 — Bogotá, Colombia — Teatro Royal Center
Nov 14 — Auckland, New Zealand — Town Hall
Nov 16 — Adelaide, Australia — Hindley Street Music Hall
Nov 19 — Brisbane, Australia — Fortitude Music Hall
Nov 21 — Melbourne, Australia — Festival Hall
Nov 23 — Sydney, Australia — The Hordern Pavilion
Nov 25 — Perth, Australia — Metro City
Nov 27 — Tokyo, Japan — WWW X
Nov 29 — Hong Kong — Clockenflap Festival
Feb 18, 2025 — Victoria, BC — Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre^+
Feb 20, 2025 — Kelowna, BC — Prospera Place ^+
Feb 21, 2025 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome^+
Feb 22, 2025 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place^+
Feb 24, 2025 — Regina, Canada — The Brandt Centre^+
Feb 25, 2025 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre^+
Feb 27, 2025 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens^+
Feb 28, 2025 — St. Catharines, ON — Meridian Centre^+
Mar 2, 2025 — Montreal, QC — Place Ball^+
Mar 4, 2025 — Halifax, NS — Scotiabank Centre^+
Mar 5, 2025 — Moncton, NB — Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick^+
* with Winnetka Bowling League
^ with Cavetown
+ with Cannons
Mother Mother is comprised of Ryan Guldemond (vocals, guitar), Molly Guldemond (vocals, keys), Jasmin Parkin (vocals, keys), Ali Siadat (drums) and Mike Young (bass). Mother Mother are best known for their deep connection with their fans, and for bringing stadium-sized energy to their live show, no matter the stage.
Their explosive follow-up to “Hayloft,” “Hayloft II” connected with fans around the world and is now certified Gold in the US and approaching Platinum in their home country of Canada.
A string of #1 radio hits in Canada, 8 billion global streams, and multiple Billboard chart appearances cement their global success. The quintet spent most of the last year touring the world, playing to sold-out audiences in theaters to stadiums, with multiple sold-out headline tours in Europe, UK, Canada, Australia, and the U.S., as well as festival plays at Reading + Leeds, Lollapalooza in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Berlin, Corona Capital in Mexico, Pukkelpop Belgium, Frequency Festival in Austria, Lowlands in The Netherlands and more.
Photo credit: Ryan Guldemond
