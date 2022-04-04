Mothé Announces Upcoming Tour with The Wrecks
Tickets will be on sale this Friday, April 8.
Alternative artist Mothé is thrilled to announce that they will be supporting The Wrecks this summer on their Better Than Ever Tour. The tour is set to kick off on June 10th and will be making stops in San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, New York, Boston, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more. Tickets will be on sale this Friday, April 8th and will be available to purchase here.
On the upcoming tour, Mothé shares: "I'm so thrilled to be going out on this tour. I haven't gotten to see how a lot of these songs go over live and The Wrecks fans are so amazing, I think we're all going to have a wonderful time."
Mothé is set to release their highly anticipated debut album I Don't Want You To Worry Anymore on April 8th via Slowlab Records. I Don't Want You To Worry Anymore is available for pre-order now here.
Better Than Ever Tour Dates
06/10/22 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
06/11/22 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord
06/13/22 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
06/14/22 - Portland, OR - Holocene
06/16/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
06/17/22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
06/18/22 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
06/20/22 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
06/21/22 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National
06/23/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Hall
06/24/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
06/25/22 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
06/26/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
06/28/22 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar
06/29/22 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
06/30/22 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
07/01/22 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
07/06/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall
07/07/22 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
07/08/22 - New York City, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
07/09/22 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
07/10/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry
07/12/22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
07/13/22 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
07/14/22 - Orlando, FL - Beacham Theater
07/15/22 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
07/16/22 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
07/18/22 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre
07/19/22 - Austin, TX - Antone's
07/21/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
07/23/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater