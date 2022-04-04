Mothé Announces Upcoming Tour with The Wrecks

Alternative artist Mothé is thrilled to announce that they will be supporting The Wrecks this summer on their Better Than Ever Tour. The tour is set to kick off on June 10th and will be making stops in San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, New York, Boston, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more. Tickets will be on sale this Friday, April 8th and will be available to purchase here.

On the upcoming tour, Mothé shares: "I'm so thrilled to be going out on this tour. I haven't gotten to see how a lot of these songs go over live and The Wrecks fans are so amazing, I think we're all going to have a wonderful time."

Mothé is set to release their highly anticipated debut album I Don't Want You To Worry Anymore on April 8th via Slowlab Records. I Don't Want You To Worry Anymore is available for pre-order now here.

Better Than Ever Tour Dates

06/10/22 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

06/11/22 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord

06/13/22 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

06/14/22 - Portland, OR - Holocene

06/16/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

06/17/22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

06/18/22 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

06/20/22 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

06/21/22 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National

06/23/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Hall

06/24/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

06/25/22 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

06/26/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

06/28/22 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar

06/29/22 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

06/30/22 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

07/01/22 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

07/06/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

07/07/22 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

07/08/22 - New York City, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

07/09/22 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

07/10/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

07/12/22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

07/13/22 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

07/14/22 - Orlando, FL - Beacham Theater

07/15/22 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

07/16/22 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

07/18/22 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

07/19/22 - Austin, TX - Antone's

07/21/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

07/23/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater