Mosaic MSC Release Three New Songs on Deluxe Edition of Powerful Live Album 'HUMAN'

Today, Los Angeles based group Mosaic MSC has released a deluxe edition of their Capitol CMG debut HUMAN. The album features three new tracks, "Millions," "Maker of the Heavens," and "Not Going Back," which were favorites from the recording at Mosaic, a church in Los Angeles founded by cultural pioneer and author Erwin McManus. HUMAN was recorded earlier this year with a 40-person choir, full band, and an audience of a thousand, and marks one of the last full live performances by Mosaic MSC prior to the nationwide shut down. Limited physical versions of the Deluxe album will also be released for the first time in the coming weeks. HUMAN (Deluxe) is now available to stream here.

"Releasing our album HUMAN with three additional songs gives us the chance to engage with people in fresh ways," shares Mosaic MSC. "We recorded HUMAN at the beginning of this year and couldn't have imagined what lay in store - getting to offer new moments of joy, gratitude and hope through songs like "Millions" is an opportunity we don't take for granted."

In addition to the release of HUMAN (Deluxe) Mosaic MSC has released an acoustic video for "Millions." The alternative version of the song captures the beauty of the upbeat track while shining a spotlight on the delicate instrumentation and lyrics that give "Millions" a larger-than-life feel.

Since the release of HUMAN in May, Mosaic MSC has received over 9.7 million streams across all platforms. The lead single, "Fountain (I Am Good)," has been streamed over 5.5 million times and has been added to multiple playlists.

Mosaic MSC is a chart-topping collective of Los Angeles' most talented and culturally diverse singers and musicians. Their soulful anthem and breakout single "Tremble" spent 33 weeks on the Billboard charts and has received over 100 million streams across digital platforms. Mosaic MSC aims to bring people of all backgrounds together in a musical think tank which promotes creativity and individuality. Their music continues to impact multitudes through a unique way of painting the musical soundscape of the current culture with energetic live performances across the globe. Officially founded in 2011, Mosaic MSC has garnered more than one million monthly listeners in over 65 countries and has toured the globe on sold out tours with Travis Greene and Chris Tomlin.

