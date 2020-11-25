Morrison Hotel Gallery Celebrates The Band's Festive Farewell With 'The Last Waltz'

In triumph or tragedy, the disbanding of any great act is a monumental occasion on par with its glorious rise. On the tail-end of a particularly turbulent year, Morrison Hotel Gallery is taking things back to 1976 and simpler times with The Last Waltz. Opening November 25th at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, the exhibition is a commemorative retrospective of that fateful Thanksgiving Day when The Band really made a feast of farewell concert pomp.

"It's a goddamn impossible way of life," said Robbie Robertson, leader of The Band and the film's producer, of years spent on the road. By the time The Last Waltz was made, members of The Band had grown weary of touring and were ready to bring down the curtain with a concert befitting a group that had forever changed the musical landscape. Like the film itself, the exhibition serves as a time capsule, taking fans back to a crowning moment in music history and celebrating the talent that came together to make it so.

Through the lens of photographers Elliott Landy, Ed Perlstein, Neal Preston, Ken Regan, Norman Seeff, and Barrie Wentzell, this online exhibition revisits the holiday blowout with a hearty helping of iconic headliners like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Eric Clapton, Dr. John, Van Morrison, Ringo Starr, Muddy Waters, Ronnie Wood, Neil Young and, of course, The Band.

It also takes fans on a journey through the years leading up to that fateful show, documenting the onstage and behind-the-scenes lives of the songsmiths behind such hits as "The Weight" and "Up on Cripple Creek." Throughout the exhibition, we find Robertson, Rick Danko, Garth Hudson, Richard Manuel, and Levon Helm enjoying rare moments of quiet in between the next show, rehearsal, or recording session, as well as behind their instruments creating the musical alchemy that made them legends.

To view The Last Waltz exhibition or browse through Morrison Hotel Gallery's expansive collection of fine music photography, visit www.morrisonhotelgallery.com.

For fans who would like to keep the dance going a bit longer, don't miss the Natkins Funhouse Presents: The Last Waltz At Home livestream concert. Hosted by Nicole Atkins and Ray Jacildo on November 27th, 2020 at 7 p.m. CT., the show will feature performances by from Ancient Cities, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Binky Griptite, Buffalo Hunt, Courtney Marie Andrews, Caleb Elliott, Dancey Jenkins, Davey Horne, Eric D. Johnson of Fruit Bats, Erin Rae, Hiss Golden Messenger, Jaime Wyatt, John Gallahger Jr., John McCauley of Deer Tick, John Paul White, Justin & the Cosmics, Kashena Sampson, Langhorne Slim, Lilly Hiatt, Lola Kirke, The Lone Bellow, Midlake, Oliver Wood, Patrick Sweany, Phil Cook, The Pollies, Raul Malo of the Mavericks, Shakey Graves, The Smoking Flowers, Suzanne Santo, The War and Treaty, VanDarien, and more coming together to share their unique renditions of songs from the legendary 1978 concert.

To purchase tickets, click here.



