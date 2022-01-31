Morgxn to Release 'MERIDIAN [extended edition]'

Today, Nashville-born and based artist morgxn confirms he'll be releasing MERIDIAN [extended edition], featuring a previously unreleased track "IF I KNEW YOU IN A PAST LIFE," plus new, reimagined versions of his hit song "WONDER."

The album is set for release on February 16; pre-order/pre-save here.

"MERIDIAN: is more about the journey than the destination," morgxn explains. "It is about the mystery-what lies beyond our eyesight. In order to reach the meridian plane, things have to break. There has to be so much momentum-like a plane taking off-but rather than soaring into midair, you hit a wall. But through that wall is a whole other world. There's a world of wonder beyond. The question is always more important than the answer. The guide is you, and animals/mother nature. The quest is evolving. Self-evolution. Human evolution."

He continues, "My journey to MERIDIAN was as much about the things that fell apart as it was the journey of how it came together. In a way, it's a celebration of finding a new way even when you don't see it yourself. I felt like this would let me gather the journey I've taken independently and share it as one project-as I hoped it would be. The word MERIDIAN came to me in a dream, and these songs got me through the last 2 years. Now I release it and continue on. Evolving as I go."

MERIDIAN: vol 1 and MERIDIAN: vol 2 EPs are both out now, featuring beloved singles "THE WAY IT WAS," "DON'T THINK ABOUT IT," "PORCELAIN," and "HOW DO YOU HOLD WHAT HURTS." The EPs saw global streaming success across all DSP platforms, being added to any number of notable playlists.

morgxn will be hitting the road with Patrick Droney this Feburary, kicking off February 11 in Dallas and seeing stops in New York City, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Denver and more. Complete list of dates below. Tickets here.

Nashville-born Morgan Isaac Karr, best known as morgxn, released his debut album vital in 2018 including the hit lead single "home" featuring Walk The Moon. The track was a Top 10 Alternative Radio hit, landing on the Billboard Alternative Songs Chart and Billboard Rock Airplay Chart. He has toured extensively with the likes of X Ambassadors, Phoebe Ryan, miike snow, Skylar Grey, Smallpools and more, and has played major U.S. festivals including Lollapalooza, Firefly and Hangout.

Tour Dates

February 11-The Kessler-Dallas, TX

February 12-House of Blues Bronze Peacock-Houston, TX

February 16-Record Bar-Kansas City, MO

February 17-Fine Line Music Cafe-Minneapolis, MN

February 19-Old Rock House-St. Louis, MO

February 20-Lincoln Hall-Chicago, IL

February 21-HI-FI-Indianapolis, IN

February 23-Union Stage-Washington DC

February 24-Irving Plaza-New York, NY

February 26-Velvet Underground-Toronto, ON

February 27-Café Campus-Montreal, QC

March 1-The Sinclair-Boston, MA

March 3-Thunderbird Music Hall-Pittsburgh, PA

March 5-Motorco Music Hall-Durham, NC

March 6-Terminal West-Atlanta, GA

March 7-The Saturn-Birmingham, AL

March 16-Bluebird Theater-Denver, CO

March 17-State Room-Salt Lake City, UT