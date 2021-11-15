Mooski's HOW I WROTE THAT SONG Launches Today

BMI, Beasley Media Group and Xperi's HD Radio Technology present the eighth installment of BMI's signature series, "How I Wrote That Song," today featuring breakout songwriter/rapper, Mooski.

In this episode, the Alabama native discusses his untraditional path to becoming a rapper, finding success on streaming platforms and exploding on TikTok. Listeners can tune in to hear the inspiration behind writing and recording his monstrous hit single, "Track Star," how it rose to popularity as well as the superstars he worked with for the song's remixes including Chris Brown, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more.

A new episode will air every two weeks on Beasley Media Group radio stations across the country.

Stay tuned for the last episode of the series airing on November 29th featuring platinum-selling rocker Chris Daughtry alongside host, Brian Ives. Past participants have included country heavy hitters Lauren Alaina, Parker McCollum and Chris Lane, rock darlings Taylor Momsen and Ben Phillips of The Pretty Reckless, Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra and GRAMMY nominated producer/songwriter Oak Felder.