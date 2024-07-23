Moor Mother Releasing 'The Great Bailout' Deluxe Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In 2018, Moor Mother aka Camae Ayewa was put in touch with the London Contemporary Orchestra and asked what topic she might like to musically explore with them. “The Slavery Abolition Act of 1833 was the topic I picked,” she explained. “I was already researching it, and I knew the premiere would be in England, and I thought it would be impactful. I knew I wanted to have elements of the orchestral set up—piano, percussion, violin, and viola—but to take it somewhere else, too.”

Coming out this Friday, three of those compositions – which later became songs on the studio version of ‘The Great Bailout’ that was released March 8 - will be released as a part of a digital deluxe version of the album. Now, listen to the orchestral 20-minute version of “LIVERPOOL WINS”.

Featuring Galya Bisengalieva (violin and improvisation), Alison D’Souza (viola and improvisation), Katherine Tinker (piano and improvisation), Ric Elsworth (percussion and improvisation), and arranger Uèle Lamore, new renditions of “GOD SAVE THE QUEEN” and “MY SOUL’S BEEN ANCHORED” will be included on the deluxe edition as well.



‘The Great Bailout’ is Ayewa’s ninth studio album and third with ANTI- Records, with production contributions on various tracks from Lonnie Holley, Angel Bat Dawid and Sistazz of the Nitty Gritty, Ambrose Akinmusire, Vijay Ayer, Mary Lattimore, Aaron Dilloway and more. Said Associated Press in its review: “Camae Ayewa has always considered Black history and Black music history in her work — creating albums that grapple with diasporic realities while entertaining listeners with their beauty and discomfort ... there are gorgeous moments here. Strings crescendo beneath sweet, almost whispered harmonies – interrupted by her rich, deep voice loud in the mix, detailing some of the effects of slavery.”

TOUR DATES

8/30 - Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom w/ Kim Gordon

8/31 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall w/ Kim Gordon

9/1 - Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

9/17 - Minneapolis, MN @ Walker Art Center

9/28 - Strasbourg, France @ Festival Musica

10/27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bimhuis

10/29 - Gent, Belgium @ Wintercircus

11/1 - Hamburg, Germany @ UBERJAZZ 2024

11/2 - Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Birdfest Rotterdam 2024

11/2 - Den Haag, Netherlands @ Crossing Border Festival 2024

11/3 - Milan, Italy @ Teatro Dell’Arte - Triennale Milano

11/4 - Hlavni Mesto Praha, Czechia @ La Fabrika

11/6 - London, UK @ Fabric

‘The Great Bailout’ (Deluxe) Tracklisting

1. GUILTY FT LONNIE HOLLEY & RAIA WAS

2. ALL THE MONEY FT ALYA AL SULTANI

3. GOD SAVE THE QUEEN FT JUSTMADNICE

4. COMPENSATED EMANCIPATION FT KYLE KIDD

5. DEATH BY LONGITUDE

6. MY SOULS BEEN ANCHORED

7. LIVERPOOL WINS FT KYLE KIDD

8. SOUTH SEA FT SISTAZ OF THE NITTY GRITTY

9. SPEM IN ALIUM

10. GOD SAVE THE QUEEN (MOVEMENT 1)

11. MY SOUL’S BEEN ANCHORED (MOVEMENT 2)

12. LIVERPOOL WINS (MOVEMENT 3)

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

Comments