Moonchild Unveil New Album 'Starfruit'

The new album is now available on all streaming platforms.

Feb. 11, 2022  
Following months of anticipation worldwide, and four critically acclaimed singles, LA-based trio Moonchild (Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk) unveil their highly anticipated new album, Starfruit, today.

The record includes the simmering and soulful new single "Get By" [feat. Tank and The Bangas]. On the track, dreamy keys wrap around handclaps as evocative guitar locks into a call-and-response with the vocals. GRAMMY® Award-nominated Louisiana phenomenon Tank and The Bangas bring a simmering global groove as Moonchild counter with ethereal harmonies and intergalactic delivery, fusing two signature styles on one free-flowing anthem.

The band paved the way for the album with "Love I Need" [feat. Rapsody]. In addition to gaining traction at DSPs, it incited critical applause. Right out of the gate, CLASH raved, " 'Love I Need' feels like vintage Sly Stone viewed through a Soulquarian lens, with the soulful flourish worthy of Erykah Badu in her 'Mama's Gun' era," before adding, "Neo-soul meets vintage funk with a key contemporary rapper on top, 'Love I Need' goes deep." Meanwhile, Brooklyn Vegan dubbed it "a warm jazzy neo-soul song with a killer verse from rapper Rapsody."

The new track arrived on the heels of "Tell Him" [feat. Lalah Hathaway], which has earned widespread critical acclaim. NPR Music praised it as a "bittersweet re-telling of love gone sour" and elaborated that "over a bouncy, drum-heavy groove and dreamy keys, lead singer Amber Navran fights with everything she's got to put things back in order." Billboard flaunted it among "R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week" and claimed, "The track serves as the intro to Moonchild's upcoming album, creating a powerful ambience all its own."

Additionally setting the stage for Starfruit are singles "Too Good" and "You Got One" feat. Alex Isley.

Listen to the new single here:


