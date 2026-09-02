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Moon Darling to Release HEARTS TO BLAME LP Sept. 25, Launch Fall Tour

Michael Julian and Eliza Karpel front the psych pop act behind singles Welcome Back, Coyote and Soul Pant.

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Moon Darling to Release HEARTS TO BLAME LP Sept. 25, Launch Fall Tour

Los Angeles-based, Seattle-formed psychedelic indie duo Moon Darling have been gearing up for the release of their forthcoming LP, Hearts To Blame, due September 25.

Compelling singles 'Welcome Back' and 'Coyote' are out along with album standout 'Soul Pant.' The music video is gorgeous and 'Soul Pant' teases the remainder of upcoming Hearts to Blame. The duo will be going on tour to play and celebrate the LP's release.

Speaking on the origins of 'Soul Pant,' the band states 'This song was influenced by a tapestry of a deer, that was hanging in the Wildwood cabin. A Bible quote stating, 'As a deer pants for water, my soul pants for you, Oh Lord.''

Led by vocalist and guitarist Michael Julian, alongside bassist Eliza Karpel, the band blends shimmering textures, hypnotic melodies, and sharp pop craftsmanship into a sound described as 'saucy and stylish' and 'bewitching,' reflecting a rare balance of mystique and accessibility.

Moon Darling Tour Dates

10/22/26 - Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren

10/24/26 - Oakland, CA @ Eli's Mile High Club

10/28/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout

10/29/26 - Sacramento, CA @ The Torch Club

11/01/26 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Dustland Bar

11/05/26 - Dallas, TX @ TBA

11/06/26 - Houston, TX @ Axelrad Beer Garden

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