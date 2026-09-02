Moon Darling to Release HEARTS TO BLAME LP Sept. 25, Launch Fall Tour
Michael Julian and Eliza Karpel front the psych pop act behind singles Welcome Back, Coyote and Soul Pant.
Los Angeles-based, Seattle-formed psychedelic indie duo Moon Darling have been gearing up for the release of their forthcoming LP, Hearts To Blame, due September 25.
Compelling singles 'Welcome Back' and 'Coyote' are out along with album standout 'Soul Pant.' The music video is gorgeous and 'Soul Pant' teases the remainder of upcoming Hearts to Blame. The duo will be going on tour to play and celebrate the LP's release.
Speaking on the origins of 'Soul Pant,' the band states 'This song was influenced by a tapestry of a deer, that was hanging in the Wildwood cabin. A Bible quote stating, 'As a deer pants for water, my soul pants for you, Oh Lord.''
Led by vocalist and guitarist Michael Julian, alongside bassist Eliza Karpel, the band blends shimmering textures, hypnotic melodies, and sharp pop craftsmanship into a sound described as 'saucy and stylish' and 'bewitching,' reflecting a rare balance of mystique and accessibility.
Moon Darling Tour Dates
10/22/26 - Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren
10/24/26 - Oakland, CA @ Eli's Mile High Club
10/28/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout
10/29/26 - Sacramento, CA @ The Torch Club
11/01/26 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Dustland Bar
11/05/26 - Dallas, TX @ TBA
11/06/26 - Houston, TX @ Axelrad Beer Garden
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