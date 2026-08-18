Moon Darling to Release New Single "SOUL PANT" Ahead of HEARTS TO BLAME LP

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Los Angeles-based, Seattle-rooted psychedelic indie duo Moon Darling has been gearing up for the release of its forthcoming LP, Hearts To Blame, due September 25, with the singles 'Welcome Back' and 'Coyote.' The group is now teasing the remainder of the LP with album standout 'Soul Pant,' alongside its accompanying music video.

Speaking on the song's origins, the band states, 'This song was influenced by a tapestry of a deer that was hanging in the Wildwood cabin. A Bible quote stating, 'As a deer pants for water, my soul pants for you, Oh Lord.''

Expansive yet deeply melodic at its core, Hearts To Blame weaves together kaleidoscopic pop-psych arrangements, driving disco rhythms, and immersive sonic experimentation. Moving fluidly between dreamlike, hypnotic, groove-driven tracks and cinematic psychedelic pop, the album embraces versatility without sacrificing cohesion or emotional resonance. Rich vocal harmonies, pulsating basslines, layered guitars, and dance-inflected rhythms give the record a vibrant, transportive quality that expands well beyond traditional psych-rock conventions — while remaining undeniably accessible.

The album reflects a band unafraid to evolve, pairing vintage influences with modern production and an adventurous sense of songwriting. 'The title Hearts To Blame really is as literal as it sounds,' says the band. 'It's about making choices and guiding yourself through life by the feeling you have in your heart, whether those are good choices or bad.'

Each song on the album was written in direct response to the emotions and circumstances the band was living through at the time of its creation. The result is a record that functions as both reflection and outlet — sometimes pretty and melodic, sometimes heavy and loud, always honest.

Born in Seattle and now based in Los Angeles, Moon Darling evokes the spirit of classic 1970s psychedelia through a distinctly modern perspective. Led by Julian, alongside bassist Eliza Karpel, the band blends shimmering textures, hypnotic melodies, and sharp pop craftsmanship into a sound described as 'saucy and stylish' and 'bewitching,' reflecting a rare balance of mystique and accessibility.

The album was engineered entirely by Michael Julian and recorded at a rented cabin in the woods outside of Seattle in the rolling landscape of Widgeon Hill, Centralia, WA. The remote, immersive setting is reflected in the record's textured, atmospheric production.

Performing live primarily as a quartet, Moon Darling has steadily cultivated a strong presence across the West Coast live circuit. Their recurring residencies in Joshua Tree have become a defining part of the band's evolving identity and sonic character. The release of Hearts To Blame will be accompanied by an ambitious tour stretching from Los Angeles to Seattle, through Texas, and beyond, with tour dates to be announced soon.

Moon Darling Tour Dates

10/17/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

10/22/26 - Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren

10/25/26 - Oakland, CA @ Eli's Mile High Club

10/28/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout

10/29/26 - Sacramento, CA @ The Torch Club

11/01/26 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Dustland Bar

11/05/26 - Dallas, TX @ TBA

11/06/26 - Houston, TX @ Axelrad Beer Garden

11/07/26 - San Antonio, TX @ TBA

Hearts To Blame Tracklist

1 - Welcome Back

2 - Hearts To Blame

3 - Where The Dwarves Go

4 - Coyote

5 - Call It

6 - Which Way

7 - Short Days

8 - Soul Pant

9 - In The Wildwood

Photo Credit: Dustin Genereux



Photo Credit: Dustin Genereux

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