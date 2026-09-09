Moon Darling to Release HEARTS TO BLAME LP Sept. 25

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Moon Darling, a psychedelic indie duo based in Los Angeles by way of Seattle, is set to release its forthcoming LP, Hearts To Blame, on September 25.

Singles 'Welcome Back' and 'Coyote' are out along with album standout 'Soul Pant.' The duo will tour to play and celebrate the album's release.

Speaking on the origins of 'Soul Pant,' the band states 'This song was influenced by a tapestry of a deer, that was hanging in the Wildwood cabin. A Bible quote stating, 'As a deer pants for water, my soul pants for you, Oh Lord.''

Led by vocalist and guitarist Michael Julian, alongside bassist Eliza Karpel, the band blends shimmering textures, hypnotic melodies, and sharp pop craftsmanship into a sound described as 'saucy and stylish' and 'bewitching,' reflecting a rare balance of mystique and accessibility.

Moon Darling Tour Dates

10/22/26 - Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren

10/24/26 - Oakland, CA @ Eli's Mile High Club

10/28/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Knockout

10/29/26 - Sacramento, CA @ The Torch Club

11/01/26 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Dustland Bar

11/05/26 - Dallas, TX @ TBA

11/06/26 - Houston, TX @ Axelrad Beer Garden

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