Montréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release Single

The new album will be released on February 29.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Montréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release Single

Although it’s daring to put the word “diamond” in your band name, the amount of sparkle emitted by this Montreal duo makes it completely understandable.

From janky glitch-pop drums to jangly guitars on the verge of explosion; Montréal’s Diamond Day reshape shoegaze into their hazy electro dreamworld. Led by Rosier’s Béatrix Méthé and Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist, Quinn Bachand, the project began when Quinn moved to Boston as a teenager.

The pair discovered an undeniable synergy after meeting at a music festival. Every weekend, Quinn would hop on a Montréal-bound greyhound to write, record and develop songs in Béatrix’s plateau apartment. Their debut record, Connect the Dots, is a “hypnotic and shoegazey alt-pop fever dream.”

Méthé and Bachand enlisted a dream pop A-team–including producers Jorge Elbrecht and feeble little horse’s Sebastian Kinsler–to synthesize their expansive aesthetic over 10 tracks. Méthé’s magnetic vocals, catchy hooks and stream-of-consciousness lyrics became the band’s razor-sharp focus, cutting through Bachand's billowing noise-pop soundscapes and creating retro-futuristic euphoria. 

photo credit: Gabrielle Roy



