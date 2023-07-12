Monsters of Rock Cruise 2024 Announced With Over 30 Artists

Monsters of Rock Cruise 2024 Announced With Over 30 Artists

The annual Monsters of Rock Cruise (MORC), the world’s premier hard rock and heavy metal fan immersive music cruise, is returning for its twelfth year.

Promoter On the Blue Cruises has announced the five-day/five-night full-ship music charter will set sail March 2 - 7, 2024 aboard Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas® and depart from the Port of Miami, Florida.

Dubbed The Dirty Dozen, next year’s voyage will include two days at sea full of music and events, performances from over 30 artists on multiple stages, two unforgettable ports of call (Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Nassau, Bahamas), photo experiences with artists, theme nights, and special events with the world’s best rock community.

Cabins are on-sale now starting at $1,899.00 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement). 

The lineup for MORC ‘24 includes Joe Satriani, Extreme, The Darkness, Winger, Ace Frehley, KK’s Priest, Accept, Queensrÿche, Quiet Riot, Y&T, Glenn Hughes (performing Deep Purple Live), April Wine, TNT, Crazy Lixx, Slaughter, British Lion, FireHouse, Vixen, H.E.A.T., Armored Saint, Richie Kotzen, Faster Pussycat, SOTO/Bieler, Dangerous Toys, Lizzy Borden, Enuff Z’Nuff, Spread Eagle, Black ‘N Blue, Joe Hoekstra, Pat Travers Band, Crashdiet, Bang Tango, Tuff, Heavens Edge, Treat, Paradise Kitty, and KALEIDO. Plus, official cruise host Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM) and a cast of other hosts who will be moderating Q&A’s and a bevy of activities onboard.

In addition to performances, MORC ‘24 will host interactive events between artists and cruisers, including Artist/Cruiser Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, “So You Think You Can Shred,” Cooking with Rock Stars, a new cast of Painting with Rock Stars, Rockers vs Average Joe’s TBA sporting event, Comedy Punchlines and Backlines, with more to be announced. 

The award-winning Independence of the Seas® is giving the Caribbean an injection of new adventures. This is the third of Royal Caribbean’s Freedom-class vessels and it recently received a massive makeover as part of the cruise liners “Royal Amplified” program, which includes the addition of new bars and restaurants.

Spanning the length of Deck 5, the four-story boardwalk allows guests to stroll into restaurants and cafés, stop in to do some shopping, and grab a drink before the next show. Not to mention, this vibrant and exciting hub will connect cruisers to two fantastic indoor main concert venues: Royal Theater and Studio B. Plus, as always, the legendary massive Pool Stage will not disappoint.

With so much to do on the ship, you will never find yourself bored. Get your blood pumping as you speed to the bottom of the dual racing water slides, pamper yourself in the world-class Vitality at Sea Spa, hang ten on our Flowrider® surf simulator, or score an awesome time and game-changing grub at Playmakers℠ Sports Bar & Arcade. 

Located on the north coast of Jamaica, the town of Ocho Rios is adorned with beautiful golden beaches juxtaposed against its jungle-covered mountains. This backdrop allows for a myriad of unique excursions for guests to enjoy (including river rafting and tubing, swimming with dolphins, or exploring the Green Grotto Caves), relaxing on the beach, or a day enjoying Jamaican rum and local cuisine.

Ocho Rios is famous for Dunn’s River Falls, Jamaica’s national treasure, where guests can spend the day scaling this spectacular waterfall or exploring its limestone rocks while relishing in the refreshing pools along the way.

The second stop on MORC ‘24 is Nassau, who’s port just got an extensive $300 million makeover ‒ taking almost four years to complete. The upgrades include a complete revamp of the waterfront area including repairing and expanding Prince George Wharf, additional berths, and a brand-new terminal.

Not to mention, there will be event and entertainment spaces, an amphitheater hosting up 3,500 people, a living coral exhibit, as well as local food vendors and shops for guests to peruse. Nassau's best attractions are walking distance from where the ship docks. From Atlantis Aquaventure and Dolphin Encounter tours to relaxing at Blue Lagoon Island Beach Day, the Bahama Islands are magnificent and Nassau is their crown jewel ‒ guaranteed to make MORC ‘24 a vacation experience to remember.

From historic hotspots to local delicacies and incredible beaches, click here for how to make the most of your time in The Bahamas' capital.

Photo credit: Mike Savoia



