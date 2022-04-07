Monica Martin Shares New Lowkey Pop Song With Psychedelic Flickers

Monica Martin has been putting melodies to her "explorations in romantic f*ckery" with lowkey pop songs, blue note whispers, some golden-era Hollywood dramatics, and psychedelic flickers courtesy of a theremin.

Today, she returns with her latest single, "Hard to Explain," following the recent release of "Go Easy, Kid (with James Blake)." The new single started as a voice memo of a scratch folk song from her ex, and dear friend, Wisconsin-based singer/songwriter Jordan Laz.

She notes, "I bothered him for five years to finish it, and I finally asked if I could play with it, write more lyrics and produce it." Hear the stunning final version of the song, co-written and produced with frequent collaborator Khushi Patel.

Last fall, Martin released her hauntingly gorgeous, New York Times-praised single "Go Easy, Kid" and reworked the track with friend James Blake for the release earlier this year. The breathtaking new version came along with a video filmed at Conway Recording Studios in Los Angeles and directed by Chris Sgroi. Martin was also featured on Blake's song "Show Me" from his 2021 album, Friends That Break Your Heart, and performed as a part of his live show for a portion of his tour, including a performance at Radio City Music Hall.

Along with the new single today, the Los Angeles-based, Wisconsin-raised Martin shares news of a west coast tour, kicking off on May 14th in San Francisco, CA. Tickets for all shows will be available this Friday, April 8. Look for ticket links and additional information on the tour here.

Listen to the new single here: